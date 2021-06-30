WIN a peg for two on a Really Wild Simulated Game day

Published: 5:28 PM June 30, 2021

The Really Wild Clay Days team is offering one lucky reader the chance to win a peg for two people, worth £700, on a Really Wild Simulated Day at the Well Barn Estate, Oxfordshire on Thursday 12 August

What is included: Four-five drives of shooting, all hospitality including breakfast, Elevenses, drinks reception and lunch.

What is not included: Cartridges, gun hire, instruction. The Royal Berkshire can arrange all of these for you by separate arrangement (novices would require an instructor).

This prize is not transferrable to any other date.

About Really Wild sim days

The Royal Berkshire Shooting School is often credited with having pioneered both the concept and sport of simulated game shooting, having hosted our first Really Wild Day in 1994. Since then, we have led the way in creating and providing the most exhilarating simulated shooting.

We host days from early February through to late September, on five beautiful estates all based within the Home Counties. Our stable of estates include the iconic Highclere Castle and Englefield House, as well as Faccombe House, Well Barn and West Woodhay House. With each estate offering a different experience, we use the varied topography to present the most realistic and exhilarating shooting. We are one of the few simulated shooting providers to use manual traps, which means we can change the direction, height and speed of ‘birds’ at any time to really challenge our guests.

A typical Really Wild Clay Day begins with guests meeting for breakfast. Depending upon which estate we are shooting at, this may be at the main house, a shoot lodge or a country pub. After a safety briefing, we draw pegs and set off for the first drive. A normal drive has eight pegs, with two Guns to a peg. Each drive is split, so that one Gun loads for one half and then swaps and shoots for the second half. Drives will replicate driven partridge, pheasant and even grouse.

The day consists of four drives. After the second drive, we break for Elevenses. The third drive is a fun competition where guests battle it out for the title of ‘Top Gun’ with the fourth and final drive being something of a ‘grand finale’. Each Gun can expect to shoot between 250 and 750 cartridges… it is up to them how fast they go. We take lunch at the end of the day as this allows guests to enjoy a well-earned drink and raise a glass to the team that has won the competition.

We can accommodate all levels of experience and are able to arrange instruction, gun and vehicle hire and cartridges where required.

From champagne receptions on the manicured lawns of Well Barn Estate to private suppers in the Englefield Dining Room overlooking the Deer Park, we take just as much pride in the après shooting element of our events as the shooting itself. After all, the devil is in the detail!

Whether you are a single Gun joining one of our incredibly popular syndicate days, or taking your own day for 16 guests for work or pleasure, you are guaranteed the very best day!

Englefield House is situated on one of the estates hosting the Really Wild sim game days - Credit: RBSS

Really Wild Clay Days – ‘Everything but the feathers’

Locations: Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Hampshire

The Guns’ Day: the ultimate day of shooting and hospitality, with four drives for 16 guns. Includes breakfast, Elevenses, lunch, caps, hearing and eye protection for each guest, prizes for the top team and complimentary gun cleaning service.

The Keepers’ Day: held on the Well Barn Estate, with a focus very much on the shooting. 16 Guns shoot four drives, and includes all catering and caps, eye and hearing protection for each guest.

Cost per team: The Guns’ Day, £5,700+VAT; The Keepers’ Day, £3,800+VAT (price for 16 Guns)

Additional services: Gun hire: £125+VAT; non-shooting guest: £85+VAT

Drives on offer: Pheasant, partridge, grouse

Extras/quirks: ‘Top Gun’ competition

Instructors available: Yes. Novice or inexperienced Guns must have an instructor (charged at £250+VAT)

CONTACT

Tel: 01491 672900

Email: info@rbss.co.uk