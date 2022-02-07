WIN a pair of Auritech Universal Fit ear plugs

Win

WIN one of five pairs of these fantastic, universal-fit ear plugs from Auritech - Credit: Auritech

Throughout Tinnitus Awareness Week, we will be giving away five pairs of Auritech Universal Fit ear plugs. The answer to the question can be found using the link to Tinnitus Week Info!

The Universal Fit Ear Plugs from Auritech filter out harmful gun noise while allowing conversation to still be heard - Credit: Auritech

We have teamed up with hearing protection specialists Auritech to offer you the chance to win one of five pairs of Auritech Universal Fit ear plugs, worth £19.95!

Features of the Auritech Universal Fit ear plugs include:

Ceramic filter allows speech to be heard, while reducing loud, harmful gun shot noise

Light and portable, they come with a key chain and screw-top holder for transportability

Reusable plugs, making them more environmentally friendly than disposable foam earplugs​​​​​​​

Find full overview of product features here

This competition aims to bring to peoples' attention the annual Tinnitus Awareness Week, which itself aims to communicate the importance of looking after your hearing, and to increase understanding of tinnitus.

In many cases, tinnitus is preventable, since the main cause is exposure to loud noises. This makes Tinnitus Awareness Week a cause close to our own hearts - loud bangs are often and plenty in shooting sports, and we always advocate using effective hearing protection - such as Auritech's range of products - to protect ad preserve your hearing while shooting!

To enter, simply fill out the competition entry form below. You can find the answer to the question here.



