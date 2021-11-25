Watch: lobster catch and harbourside cook-up!

Video

Tim Maddams successfully tests out his new lobster creole with a catch, then cooks it up on the harbour

In episode 6 of Tim's Wild Kitchen on Shooting & Country TV, we're trying out Tim's new lobster creole off the coast of North East Scotland in the beautiful old fishing boat that featured in episode 4. We have a couple of old skippers along to help, and they are handsomely rewarded with a beautiful harbour-side lobster cook-up, complete with smoked mayonnaise Marie Rose sauce!

THE SERIES

Throughout this series, chef Tim Maddams of River Cottage fame will be scampering about Scotland where he lives, hunting, shooting, fishing and foraging wild things to take back to his kitchen, smoke and cook. If you are interested in wild food cooking, foraging, smoking meat, and sustainable food, you're in the right place.

All produce featured in this series has been gathered locally and is truly sustainable. The emphasis is on wild meat hunting and cooking, and all the meat will be hot or cold smoked prior to cooking. As the series progresses, we will be wild fishing and foraging and showing you just what can be done with wild game meat... if you know how!

KIT BAG

Clothing and footwear - Sasta, Crispi and Woolpower, distributed by Outwear Ltd

Optics - Swarovski Optik

Hot/cold digital smoker - Bradley Smoker

CHARITY

This series is raising awareness for The Country Food Trust, a charity founded in 2015 with the sole aim of feeding people in need. They do so by producing game-based ready meals which they distribute to charities that hand out food to people in need. They also buy and provide meats of all types and donate it to charities that cook for people in need.

Tim Maddams is their Consultant Chef and has developed their three ready meals: Venison Bolognese, Pheasant Casserole and Pheasant Curry. Since inception The Country Food Trust have delivered more than 2,000,000 meals.

For more information and to donate, click here

