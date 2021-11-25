Video Kit Tests Shooting Gundogs Subscribe
Sporting Shooter > Shooting

Video

Watch: lobster catch and harbourside cook-up!

Author Picture Icon

Emily Damment

Published: 5:04 PM November 25, 2021
Tim Maddams holding up a freshly caught lobster

Watch chef Tim Maddams catch and cook a Scottish lobster in this episode of Tim's Wild Kitchen - Credit: Archant

Tim Maddams successfully tests out his new lobster creole with a catch, then cooks it up on the harbour

In episode 6 of Tim's Wild Kitchen on Shooting & Country TV, we're trying out Tim's new lobster creole off the coast of North East Scotland in the beautiful old fishing boat that featured in episode 4. We have a couple of old skippers along to help, and they are handsomely rewarded with a beautiful harbour-side lobster cook-up, complete with smoked mayonnaise Marie Rose sauce! 

THE SERIES
Throughout this series, chef Tim Maddams of River Cottage fame will be scampering about Scotland where he lives, hunting, shooting, fishing and foraging wild things to take back to his kitchen, smoke and cook. If you are interested in wild food cooking, foraging, smoking meat, and sustainable food, you're in the right place. 
All produce featured in this series has been gathered locally and is truly sustainable. The emphasis is on wild meat hunting and cooking, and all the meat will be hot or cold smoked prior to cooking. As the series progresses, we will be wild fishing and foraging and showing you just what can be done with wild game meat... if you know how!

KIT BAG
Clothing and footwear - Sasta, Crispi and Woolpower, distributed by Outwear Ltd
Optics - Swarovski Optik
Hot/cold digital smoker - Bradley Smoker 

CHARITY
This series is raising awareness for The Country Food Trust, a charity founded in 2015 with the sole aim of feeding people in need. They do so by producing game-based ready meals which they distribute to charities that hand out food to people in need. They also buy and provide meats of all types and donate it to charities that cook for people in need.
Tim Maddams is their Consultant Chef and has developed their three ready meals: Venison Bolognese, Pheasant Casserole and Pheasant Curry. Since inception The Country Food Trust have delivered more than 2,000,000 meals.
For more information and to donate, click here 
 

Game Prep and Recipes

Don't Miss

A group of shooters and beaters walking away from the camera on a game shooting day

Jeremy Clarkson stands up for game shooting in The Times

Emily Damment

Author Picture Icon
A group of game shooters walking away from the camera

Wild Justice: a timeline of attacks on shooting

Emily Damment

Author Picture Icon
Snowstorm texture. Bokeh lights and Falling snow on a black background. "The Game Fair Christmas" logo in white on top.

Christmas

The Game Fair Christmas: three days of seasonal treats in London 

Emily Damment

Author Picture Icon
YILDIZ PRO BLACK SPORTER

Yildiz Pro Black Sporter - test & review

Emily Damment

person