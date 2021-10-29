Recipe: venison chilli nachos

Game for Anything

Venison chilli nachos - the ultimate autumnal comfort food! - Credit: GAME FOR ANYTHING

From the Game for Anything kitchen

Venison chilli nachos recipe | Serves 4

Ingredients

For the Nachos:

250g strong white bread flour

2tbsp vegetable oil

½ tsp table salt

150ml warm water

For the venison chilli:

500g venison haunch, diced

2 onions, finely diced

2 celery sticks, finely diced

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 red chilli, finely sliced

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp mild chilli powder

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

300ml game stock

½ tsp dried chilli flakes

10g 85% cocoa chocolate, grated

1 tin of red kidney beans, drained

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt & pepper

To serve:

Guacamole

Sour cream

Salsa

Grated cheese

Method

To make the Nachos:

First, we make the tortillas. Place the flour, vegetable oil, salt and warm water into a bowl and mix together into a ball. Remove from the bowl, placing the dough on to a lightly floured worktop. Knead for about 5 minutes, until the ball of dough is smooth. Cover with a clean tea towel and leave to rest for 15 minutes. Cut the ball into 6 equal balls. They should be about 75g each. Roll out each ball so they are about 20cm wide. Heat a large, dry frying pan over a medium heat. Then, cook the tortillas on each side for 2 minutes until golden brown. Place them to the side and repeat until all are cooked. Heat the oven to 180°C. Now, to make the nachos, take the tortillas and cut them up into triangles. Place on a baking tray and bake for 8–10 minutes until crunchy.

To make the venison chilli:

Heat the oven to 150°C. Place an oven-proof casserole dish on the hob, adding 1 tbsp of the olive oil before browning off the venison in two batches and setting it to one side. Add a splash of water to remove all the stuck bits at the bottom of the pan. Then, pour this over the venison (don’t lose these amazing flavours). Add the other 1 tbsp of olive oil to the casserole dish before gently frying the onions and celery until softened. Add the garlic, and fry for a further 2 minutes. Now, add the cumin, paprika and mild chilli powder, making sure to coat the onions and celery. Return the browned venison to the dish, followed by the tin of tomatoes and the game stock. Bring to a gentle simmer, then put the lid on. Place immediately in the oven for about 3 hours, checking and stirring occasionally. Once the chilli has thickened and the meat is tender, remove from the oven and add the drained kidney beans and chocolate, along with the chilli flakes. Heat on the hob until back up to temperature. Season to taste.

To serve:

Place the nacho chips into a large oven dish. Spoon over the chilli and top with a few spoonfuls of the guacamole, sour cream and salsa, and sprinkle over the grated cheese. Place under the grill for 5-8 minutes, until the cheese is melted.

TIP: This chilli also goes perfectly with rice or baked potatoes too! Make lots and freeze in batches for super easy, healthy weekday meals.