Sporting Shooter August issue on sale Weds 30 June

person

Rebecca Green

Published: 3:24 PM June 22, 2021   
The front cover of the August Sporting Shooter issue

The August issue goes on sale 30 June - Credit: Archant

The August issue of Sporting Shooter magazine is on sale Wednesday, 30th June 

This month we bring you a guide to Simulated Game Shooting in the UK; Mike Yardley is testing the Yildiz Pro Black Grade 4 Adjustable; and the Game For Anything chefs are helping us ditch the takeaways with their delicious venison and duck dishes.
Also, we're looking at canine genetics and how you can shape them for future generations. 
All this and much more in the August issue!

Worldwide

