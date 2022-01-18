Recipe: Cranberry and orange roast wild duck
Game for Anything
Published: 5:29 PM January 18, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A beautiful, tasty roast wild duck recipe with a cranberry and orange sauce, served with fondant potatoes, and cabbage and bacon.
Recipe courtesy of: Game for Anything
Roast duck with cranberry and orange, fondant potatoes and cabbage and bacon
Serves 2
Ingredients
Roast duck
- 1 wild oven-ready duck (approx. 1kg)
- ½ onion, cut in half
- ½ lemon, cut in half
Cranberry and orange sauce
- 150ml cranberry juice
- 150ml orange juice
- 30g brown sugar
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 10g fresh ginger, grated
- 2tsp balsamic vinegar
- 50ml port
- 20g dried cranberries
- Zest of 1 orange
- Juice of 1 orange
Fondant potatoes
- 4 maris piper potatoes
- 50g unsalted butter
- 2 garlic gloves, crushed
- Fresh rosemary sprig
- Fresh thyme sprig
- 200ml game stock
Cabbage and bacon
Most Read
- 1 Watch: Insane Canada goose morning flight!
- 2 Gun test: new Beretta 687 Silver Pigeon III Sporting
- 3 Beretta 687 Silver Pigeon III - test & review
- 100g bacon lardons
- 100ml double cream
- 150g savoy cabbage, sliced
Method
Roast duck
- Heat the oven to 180°C. Top tip: Cooking time for roast duck is 20 mins per 500g plus 20 mins, so for a 1kg bird it will be 1 hour, followed by 20 mins resting time.
- Using kitchen roll, pat the duck dry, then with a sharp knife cut the skin in a criss-cross pattern.
- Place the onion & lemon into the cavity and return to the fridge for 2 hours.
- Remove from the fridge 30 mins before you want to start cooking.
- Place into the oven to roast.
- 15 mins before the end of cooking, spoon over some of the sauce and repeat with 5 mins to go.
- When cooked, remove from the oven and allow to rest for 15-20 mins.
- Carve when ready to serve.
Sauce
- Place the cranberries into the port and leave them overnight.
- Place all the ingredients into a saucepan including the port and cranberries.
- Bring to the boil and simmer for 15 mins.
Fondant Potatoes
- Heat the oven to 180°C.
- Peel the potatoes and use a circular cutter to form them into barrels. Then, using a knife, square off the ends.
- Add the butter to a frying pan and heat. When the butter is melted, place in the potatoes and brown off the ends.
- Place them into an ovenproof dish and add the herbs, garlic and stock.
- Cover with tin foil and place in the oven and cook for 30 mins until the potatoes are soft.
Cabbage & bacon
- Fry the bacon lardons in a large frying pan. At the same time, steam the cabbage for about 5 mins until tender.
- Once the bacon is cooked, add the cream and the cabbage and stir to combine.