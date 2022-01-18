Recipe: Cranberry and orange roast wild duck

Game for Anything

A stunning spread featuring roasted wild duck with cranberry and orange, fondant potatoes and cabbage and bacon - Credit: Archant

A beautiful, tasty roast wild duck recipe with a cranberry and orange sauce, served with fondant potatoes, and cabbage and bacon.

Recipe courtesy of: Game for Anything

Roast duck with cranberry and orange, fondant potatoes and cabbage and bacon

Serves 2

Ingredients

Roast duck

1 wild oven-ready duck (approx. 1kg)

½ onion, cut in half

½ lemon, cut in half

Cranberry and orange sauce

150ml cranberry juice

150ml orange juice

30g brown sugar

1 cinnamon stick

1 garlic clove, crushed

10g fresh ginger, grated

2tsp balsamic vinegar

50ml port

20g dried cranberries

Zest of 1 orange

Juice of 1 orange

Fondant potatoes

4 maris piper potatoes

50g unsalted butter

2 garlic gloves, crushed

Fresh rosemary sprig

Fresh thyme sprig

200ml game stock

Cabbage and bacon

100g bacon lardons

100ml double cream

150g savoy cabbage, sliced

Method

Roast duck

Heat the oven to 180°C. Top tip: Cooking time for roast duck is 20 mins per 500g plus 20 mins, so for a 1kg bird it will be 1 hour, followed by 20 mins resting time. Using kitchen roll, pat the duck dry, then with a sharp knife cut the skin in a criss-cross pattern. Place the onion & lemon into the cavity and return to the fridge for 2 hours. Remove from the fridge 30 mins before you want to start cooking. Place into the oven to roast. 15 mins before the end of cooking, spoon over some of the sauce and repeat with 5 mins to go. When cooked, remove from the oven and allow to rest for 15-20 mins. Carve when ready to serve.

Sauce

Place the cranberries into the port and leave them overnight. Place all the ingredients into a saucepan including the port and cranberries. Bring to the boil and simmer for 15 mins.

Fondant Potatoes

Heat the oven to 180°C. Peel the potatoes and use a circular cutter to form them into barrels. Then, using a knife, square off the ends. Add the butter to a frying pan and heat. When the butter is melted, place in the potatoes and brown off the ends. Place them into an ovenproof dish and add the herbs, garlic and stock. Cover with tin foil and place in the oven and cook for 30 mins until the potatoes are soft.

Cabbage & bacon