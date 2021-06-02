Sporting Shooter July issue now on sale!

Video Kit Tests Shooting Gundogs Subscribe
Rebecca Green

Published: 4:26 PM June 2, 2021   
The cover of Sporting Shooter's July issue showing a black cocker spaniel

The July issue is now on sale - Credit: Cover Photo by Country Trail Images

The July issue of Sporting Shooter magazine is now on sale!  
THE GUNDOG ISSUE

On sale Wednesday June 2nd

Featuring:

  • How to become a better trainer
  • New gundog kit on test
  • Settling your puppy in his new home
  • How to tell if your dog is in optimum condition
  • & much more! 

Plus:

Andy Crow is dealing with a grey squirrel population explosion!

Mike Yardley tests the fabulous new Browning 525 GL

