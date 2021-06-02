Sporting Shooter July issue now on sale!
Published: 4:26 PM June 2, 2021
- Credit: Cover Photo by Country Trail Images
The July issue of Sporting Shooter magazine is now on sale!
THE GUNDOG ISSUE
On sale Wednesday June 2nd
Featuring:
- How to become a better trainer
- New gundog kit on test
- Settling your puppy in his new home
- How to tell if your dog is in optimum condition
- & much more!
Plus:
Andy Crow is dealing with a grey squirrel population explosion!
Mike Yardley tests the fabulous new Browning 525 GL
