Watch: Walked-up shooting & a perfect roast pheasant recipe

Emily Damment

Published: 10:25 AM December 20, 2021
Chef Tim Maddams and gamekeeper Ben stood by a selection of pheasants and partridge that have just been shot

Walked-up shooting is some of the best sport you can find, and is also ideal for Tim's "one for the pot" ethos - Credit: Archant

Chef Tim Maddams is walked-up pheasant shooting to bag a few birds for the pot; back in his kitchen, he demonstrates a perfect roast pheasant recipe and beautiful Christmas cocktail!

In this episode of Tim's Wild Kitchen on Shooting & Country TV, chef Tim Maddams of River Cottage fame indulges in his absolute favourite past-time - walked-up pheasant shooting - to bag a few birds for the pot. 

With the help of gamekeeper Ben and his two fantastic gundogs, the pair work a hedgerow in the beautiful Morayshire countryside before heading back to Tim's kitchen where he cooks up the perfect roast pheasant, accompanied by smoked, roasted potatoes and topped off with a beautiful festive cocktail recipe for you to try this Christmas.

If you've got no turkey for Christmas this year and are in the market for a tasty alternative, or maybe you just want to know how to cook the perfect roast pheasant (NOT an easy feat!) then you're in the right place! 

THIS SERIES IS SUPPORTED BY
Bradley Smoker 
Country Sport Scotland
The Borders Distillery

CHARITY
This series is raising awareness for The Country Food Trust, a charity founded in 2015 with the sole aim of feeding people in need. They do so by producing game-based ready meals which they distribute to charities that hand out food to people in need. They also buy and provide meats of all types and donate it to charities that cook for people in need.

Tim Maddams is their Consultant Chef and has developed their three ready meals: Venison Bolognese, Pheasant Casserole and Pheasant Curry. Since inception The Country Food Trust have delivered more than 2,000,000 meals.
For more information and to donate, please click here 
 

Game Prep and Recipes

