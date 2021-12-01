Video Kit Tests Shooting Gundogs Subscribe
Video

Watch: Andy Crow goes partridge shooting

Emily Damment

Published: 12:17 PM December 1, 2021
Andy Crow with shotgun on a game day

Andy Crow heads out on a partridge day for his friend Rob Hales' birthday; discover what game shooting is really all about in this video from Shooting & Country TV! - Credit: Archant

In this episode of Shooting & Country TV, we've got something a little different; our pigeon man Andy Crow is out on a partridge shoot for his friend's birthday!

It's the perfect game shoot, with great weather, great birds and smiles all around. Discover what game shooting is all about (hint: it's not just the shooting!) as Andy and friends make their way around the beautiful estate. Witness the fantastic gundogs going about their work, and hear from the beaters and the keeper about their jobs and how they get the day to run smoothly.

Products
Gamebore Quad Seal cartridges
UK Shoot Warehouse Sillosocks decoys
Vario Novo Enhance ear defenders 
Blaser F16

