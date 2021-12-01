Video
Watch: Andy Crow goes partridge shooting
Published: 12:17 PM December 1, 2021
In this episode of Shooting & Country TV, we've got something a little different; our pigeon man Andy Crow is out on a partridge shoot for his friend's birthday!
It's the perfect game shoot, with great weather, great birds and smiles all around. Discover what game shooting is all about (hint: it's not just the shooting!) as Andy and friends make their way around the beautiful estate. Witness the fantastic gundogs going about their work, and hear from the beaters and the keeper about their jobs and how they get the day to run smoothly.
Products
Gamebore Quad Seal cartridges
UK Shoot Warehouse Sillosocks decoys
Vario Novo Enhance ear defenders
Blaser F16