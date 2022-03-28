Video Kit Tests Shooting Gundogs Subscribe
Recipe: Pheasant schnitzel with Salsa Verde

Published: 5:12 PM March 28, 2022
Crisp, golden pheasant schnitzel served with fresh, zingy salsa verde. Yum! - Credit: Archant

The Game for Anything kitchen presents this delicious pheasant schnitzel with salsa verde recipe, for a new take on the humble pheasant breast

Pheasant schnitzel with Salsa Verde | Serves 4

Ingredients 

  • 4 pheasant breasts 
  • 200ml milk  
  • 200g panko breadcrumbs 
  • 2 eggs, beaten  
  • 100g plain flour   
  • Salt and pepper 
  • 50g unsalted butter  
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed  
  • 2 handfuls of flat leaf parsley, finely chopped 
  • 1 handful of basil, finely chopped 
  • 1 handful of fresh mint, finely chopped 
  • 1tbsp capers, finely chopped  
  • 1tbsp gherkins, finely chopped 
  • 6 anchovy fillets, finely chopped 
  • 1tbsp Dijon mustard  
  • 1tbsp cider vinegar 
  • 10tbsp olive oil

Method

  1. Trim up and remove any sinew from the pheasant breasts. 
  2. Butterfly the breasts.
  3. Place the breasts between two sheets of greaseproof paper and using a rolling pin, hit them to flatten them out. 
  4. Place them in a bowl (not metal) and cover with the milk.
  5. Leave to marinate for 2-3 hours or preferably overnight in the fridge.
  6. When you are ready to cook, remove the breasts from the fridge.
  7. Into three separate bowls, place the breadcrumbs, beaten egg and flour. Season the flour with salt & pepper.
  8. Dip the pheasant breasts into the flour and shake off any excess, then dip into the egg, followed by the breadcrumbs. Repeat until you have coated all of the breasts.
  9. Lay onto some greaseproof paper.
  10. Using a frying pan, melt the butter over a medium heat then fry the breasts for 4-5 minutes until golden and crispy, turning halfway through.
  11. Remove from the heat and place on kitchen roll to remove excess oil.
  12. To make the salsa verde, place all the ingredients into a bowl and combine.
  13. Perfect when served with potato wedges! 
