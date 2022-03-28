Recipe: Pheasant schnitzel with Salsa Verde
Game for Anything
Published: 5:12 PM March 28, 2022
The Game for Anything kitchen presents this delicious pheasant schnitzel with salsa verde recipe, for a new take on the humble pheasant breast
Pheasant schnitzel with Salsa Verde | Serves 4
Ingredients
- 4 pheasant breasts
- 200ml milk
- 200g panko breadcrumbs
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 100g plain flour
- Salt and pepper
- 50g unsalted butter
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 handfuls of flat leaf parsley, finely chopped
- 1 handful of basil, finely chopped
- 1 handful of fresh mint, finely chopped
- 1tbsp capers, finely chopped
- 1tbsp gherkins, finely chopped
- 6 anchovy fillets, finely chopped
- 1tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1tbsp cider vinegar
- 10tbsp olive oil
Method
- Trim up and remove any sinew from the pheasant breasts.
- Butterfly the breasts.
- Place the breasts between two sheets of greaseproof paper and using a rolling pin, hit them to flatten them out.
- Place them in a bowl (not metal) and cover with the milk.
- Leave to marinate for 2-3 hours or preferably overnight in the fridge.
- When you are ready to cook, remove the breasts from the fridge.
- Into three separate bowls, place the breadcrumbs, beaten egg and flour. Season the flour with salt & pepper.
- Dip the pheasant breasts into the flour and shake off any excess, then dip into the egg, followed by the breadcrumbs. Repeat until you have coated all of the breasts.
- Lay onto some greaseproof paper.
- Using a frying pan, melt the butter over a medium heat then fry the breasts for 4-5 minutes until golden and crispy, turning halfway through.
- Remove from the heat and place on kitchen roll to remove excess oil.
- To make the salsa verde, place all the ingredients into a bowl and combine.
- Perfect when served with potato wedges!