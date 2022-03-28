Recipe: Pheasant schnitzel with Salsa Verde

The Game for Anything kitchen presents this delicious pheasant schnitzel with salsa verde recipe, for a new take on the humble pheasant breast

Pheasant schnitzel with Salsa Verde | Serves 4

Ingredients

4 pheasant breasts

200ml milk

200g panko breadcrumbs

2 eggs, beaten

100g plain flour

Salt and pepper

50g unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 handfuls of flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

1 handful of basil, finely chopped

1 handful of fresh mint, finely chopped

1tbsp capers, finely chopped

1tbsp gherkins, finely chopped

6 anchovy fillets, finely chopped

1tbsp Dijon mustard

1tbsp cider vinegar

10tbsp olive oil

Method