Recipe: Pheasant Pad Thai
Published: 4:02 PM April 14, 2022
A gamey take on a classic Thai dish - pheasant pad Thai is filling, healthy, and a little bit different!
Recipe by: Game for Anything
Pheasant pad Thai | Serves 4
Ingredients
- 300g pheasant breasts, trimmed, sinew removed & diced
- 400g Pad Thai rice noodles
- 2tbsp tamarind paste
- 2tbsp brown sugar
- 3tbsp fish sauce
- 3tbsp oyster sauce
- 1 onion, finely sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 100g beansprouts
- 100g firm tofu, cut into cubes roughly 5mm square
- 2tbsp dried peanuts, finely chopped
- 2tbsp chives, finely chopped
- 2tbsp rice oil
- 1 lime
Method
- Place the noodles into a large bowl, cover with boiling water and soak for 5-6 minutes, then drain and rinse with cold water.
- Meanwhile, mix the tamarind paste, brown sugar, fish sauce & oyster sauce in a small bowl.
- Heat the rice oil in a wok, add the onion and fry for 2 minutes, then add the garlic and fry for a further 30 seconds.
- Add the diced pheasant and fry for 3 minutes or until it is cooked.
- Push to one side of the wok and add the eggs. Move them around to break up the egg.
- Add the beansprouts, tofu, cooked noodles and sauce mix.
- Fry for a further 2 minutes, making sure everything is well combined.
- Remove from the heat, and sprinkle over the chives and peanuts.
- Perfect when served with a wedge of lime.