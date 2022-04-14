Video Kit Tests Shooting Gundogs Subscribe
Sporting Shooter > Shooting > Game & Pigeons

Recipe: Pheasant Pad Thai

Logo Icon

Game for Anything

Published: 4:02 PM April 14, 2022
Pheasant pad Thai

Tasty, exotic, but simple to make - this pheasant pad Thai recipe is sure to be a favourite! - Credit: Game For Anything

A gamey take on a classic Thai dish - pheasant pad Thai is filling, healthy, and a little bit different!

Recipe by: Game for Anything

Pheasant pad Thai | Serves 4  
Ingredients

  • 300g pheasant breasts, trimmed, sinew removed & diced 
  • 400g Pad Thai rice noodles  
  • 2tbsp tamarind paste  
  • 2tbsp brown sugar  
  • 3tbsp fish sauce  
  • 3tbsp oyster sauce  
  • 1 onion, finely sliced 
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed  
  • 2 eggs, beaten  
  • 100g beansprouts  
  • 100g firm tofu, cut into cubes roughly 5mm square  
  • 2tbsp dried peanuts, finely chopped   
  • 2tbsp chives, finely chopped  
  • 2tbsp rice oil 
  • 1 lime 

Method 

  1. Place the noodles into a large bowl, cover with boiling water and soak for 5-6 minutes, then drain and rinse with cold water. 
  2. Meanwhile, mix the tamarind paste, brown sugar, fish sauce & oyster sauce in a small bowl. 
  3. Heat the rice oil in a wok, add the onion and fry for 2 minutes, then add the garlic and fry for a further 30 seconds. 
  4. Add the diced pheasant and fry for 3 minutes or until it is cooked. 
  5. Push to one side of the wok and add the eggs. Move them around to break up the egg. 
  6. Add the beansprouts, tofu, cooked noodles and sauce mix.  
  7. Fry for a further 2 minutes, making sure everything is well combined.  
  8. Remove from the heat, and sprinkle over the chives and peanuts. 
  9. Perfect when served with a wedge of lime. 
Game Prep and Recipes

Don't Miss

Like all members of the corvid family, magpies are extraordinarily intelligent birds

Blow to Welsh bird conservation as corvids removed from GL

Emily Damment

Author Picture Icon
Mike Yardley shooting the Yildiz 410 shotgun during qa test review

Gun test: Yildiz .410

Mike Yardley

Logo Icon
Mike Yardley shooting the Franchi Affinity 3.5 pump-action shotgun

Gun test: Franchi Affinity Elite 3.5

Mike Yardley

Logo Icon
Mike Yardley shooting the Yildiz Pro Black Grade 4 adjustable shotgun

Gun test review: Yildiz Pro Black Grade 4 Adjustable

Michael Yardley

Logo Icon