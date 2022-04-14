Recipe: Pheasant Pad Thai

Game for Anything

Tasty, exotic, but simple to make - this pheasant pad Thai recipe is sure to be a favourite! - Credit: Game For Anything

A gamey take on a classic Thai dish - pheasant pad Thai is filling, healthy, and a little bit different!

Recipe by: Game for Anything

Pheasant pad Thai | Serves 4

Ingredients

300g pheasant breasts, trimmed, sinew removed & diced

400g Pad Thai rice noodles

2tbsp tamarind paste

2tbsp brown sugar

3tbsp fish sauce

3tbsp oyster sauce

1 onion, finely sliced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 eggs, beaten

100g beansprouts

100g firm tofu, cut into cubes roughly 5mm square

2tbsp dried peanuts, finely chopped

2tbsp chives, finely chopped

2tbsp rice oil

1 lime

Method