Game recipe: Partridge gnocchi bake

Published: 5:52 PM October 6, 2021

Partridge and gnocchi bake recipe - Credit: GAME FOR ANYTHING

The perfect Autumn dinner for those who love cooking with game meat - partridge and gnocchi bake!

This dish is brought to you by Game for Anything

Partridge and gnocchi bake recipe - serves 4

Ingredients

500g partridge breast, trimmed and diced

500g gnocchi, cooked

100ml water

1 chicken stock cube

1 vegetable stock cube

100ml white wine

3 tbsp plain flour

50g unsalted butter

250ml semi-skimmed milk

400g chopped greens (kale, leeks or broccoli)

100g blue cheese

3 tbsp crème fraîche

1 tbsp olive oil

50g Parmesan cheese, grated

75g breadcrumbs

Salt & pepper

Method