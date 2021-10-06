Game recipe: Partridge gnocchi bake
Published: 5:52 PM October 6, 2021
The perfect Autumn dinner for those who love cooking with game meat - partridge and gnocchi bake!
Partridge and gnocchi bake recipe - serves 4
Ingredients
- 500g partridge breast, trimmed and diced
- 500g gnocchi, cooked
- 100ml water
- 1 chicken stock cube
- 1 vegetable stock cube
- 100ml white wine
- 3 tbsp plain flour
- 50g unsalted butter
- 250ml semi-skimmed milk
- 400g chopped greens (kale, leeks or broccoli)
- 100g blue cheese
- 3 tbsp crème fraîche
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 50g Parmesan cheese, grated
- 75g breadcrumbs
- Salt & pepper
Method
- Heat the oven to 180°C.
- Place the wine, water and stock cubes into a saucepan. Bring to the boil and reduce by three quarters.
- In a frying pan, add the olive oil and gently fry the diced partridge over a medium heat until golden and cooked through.
- Place the greens into a steamer over a pan of boiling water and steam for 5 minutes until tender.
- In a separate saucepan, add the butter. When melted, add the flour to form a roux.
- Add the milk. Keep stirring with a whisk to make sure you don’t get any lumps.
- Mix in the crème fraîche, as well as the white wine and stock reduction.
- Now, it’s time to pull the dish together. Place the cooked partridge, gnocchi and greens into a large oven dish. Then, break up the blue cheese and scatter over the dish.
- Cover the whole dish with the white sauce, then top with the breadcrumbs and Parmesan.
- Place in the oven and bake for 30–40 minutes.