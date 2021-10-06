Video Kit Tests Shooting Gundogs Subscribe
Sporting Shooter > Shooting > Game & Pigeons

Game recipe: Partridge gnocchi bake

person

Emily Damment

Published: 5:52 PM October 6, 2021   
Partridge and gnocchi bake

Partridge and gnocchi bake recipe - Credit: GAME FOR ANYTHING

The perfect Autumn dinner for those who love cooking with game meat - partridge and gnocchi bake! 

This dish is brought to you by Game for Anything

Partridge and gnocchi bake recipe - serves 4
Ingredients

  • 500g partridge breast, trimmed and diced
  • 500g gnocchi, cooked
  • 100ml water
  • 1 chicken stock cube
  • 1 vegetable stock cube
  • 100ml white wine
  • 3 tbsp plain flour
  • 50g unsalted butter
  • 250ml semi-skimmed milk
  • 400g chopped greens (kale, leeks or broccoli)
  • 100g blue cheese
  • 3 tbsp crème fraîche
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 50g Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 75g breadcrumbs 
  • Salt & pepper

Method

  1. Heat the oven to 180°C.
  2. Place the wine, water and stock cubes into a saucepan. Bring to the boil and reduce by three quarters.
  3. In a frying pan, add the olive oil and gently fry the diced partridge over a medium heat until golden and cooked through.
  4. Place the greens into a steamer over a pan of boiling water and steam for 5 minutes until tender.
  5. In a separate saucepan, add the butter. When melted, add the flour to form a roux.
  6. Add the milk. Keep stirring with a whisk to make sure you don’t get any lumps.
  7. Mix in the crème fraîche, as well as the white wine and stock reduction.
  8. Now, it’s time to pull the dish together. Place the cooked partridge, gnocchi and greens into a large oven dish. Then, break up the blue cheese and scatter over the dish.
  9. Cover the whole dish with the white sauce, then top with the breadcrumbs and Parmesan.
  10. Place in the oven and bake for 30–40 minutes.
    Partridge and gnocchi bake recipe

    The base ingredients ready to be covered in cheese and sauce - Credit: GAME FOR ANYTHING


Game Prep and Recipes

Don't Miss

Fiocchi 4HV Sporting, Official Rossa 24g Trap and Fiocchi Official 24g cartridge boxes lined up against a stone wall

Fiocchi

Cartridge test: Fiocchi 4HV Sporting, Official Rossa 24g Trap & Fiocchi...

Drennan Kenderdine

Logo Icon
Beretta 694 TRAP ADJUSTABLE

Beretta

Beretta 694 Trap - test & review

Emily Damment

person
Mike Yardley shooting the Yildiz Pro Black Grade 4 Adjustable shotgun for a test and review

Gun test: Yildiz Pro Black grade 4 adjustable

Michael Yardley

Logo Icon
Caesar Guerini Invictus III Ascent Sporter - test & review by Drennan Kenderdine

Caesar Guerini Invictus III Ascent Sporter - test & review

Emily Damment

person