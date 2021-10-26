Recipe: game, apple and leek sausage rolls
Published: 9:49 AM October 26, 2021
- Credit: West London Shooting School
This simple game sausage roll recipe, courtesy of West London Shooting School, combines rich game meat with tangy apple and creamy leeks for a mouthwatering shoot day treat
This recipe lists grouse as the game meat, but you can substitute pigeon, pheasant, partridge or duck if you can't get hold of grouse.
Ingredients
- 320g ready-roll puff pastry (remove from fridge 10 minutes before use)
- 400g sausage meat
- 2 grouse breasts (or any other game you have available, thinly chopped)
- 1 leek (grated)
- 1 gala apple (grated)
- 1tsp mustard
- 2tsp honey
- 1 egg (beaten)
- 1tbsp poppy seeds (optional topping)
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180'c. Place a piece of grease-proof paper onto a baking tray and unroll the puff pastry onto it. Mix the honey and mustard together and brush onto the pastry
- Place the sausage meat and chopped grouse breast into a mixing bowl and mix together with the grated apple and leek. Lightly season the mixture
- Shape the mixture into two 20cm sausage shapes and place one along the shortest edge of the pastry sheet.
- Roll the pastry over the sausage shape until it is entirely covered. Cut and fold the pastry at both ends to create a sausage roll. Repeat to create the second roll.
- Brush the beaten egg over both rolls and sprinkle over the poppy seeds
- Place the rolls into the preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes or until the pastry is golden and the meat is completely cooked through
- Once cooked, remove the sausage rolls from the oven and leave to cool for 10 minutes before serving
