Recipe: game, apple and leek sausage rolls

Author Picture Icon

Emily Damment

Published: 9:49 AM October 26, 2021   
Game meat sausage rolls

Delicious, easy-to-make game sausage rolls - the perfect snack if you're out on a shoot day - Credit: West London Shooting School

This simple game sausage roll recipe, courtesy of West London Shooting School, combines rich game meat with tangy apple and creamy leeks for a mouthwatering shoot day treat

This recipe lists grouse as the game meat, but you can substitute pigeon, pheasant, partridge or duck if you can't get hold of grouse.

Ingredients 

  • 320g ready-roll puff pastry (remove from fridge 10 minutes before use)
  • 400g sausage meat
  • 2 grouse breasts (or any other game you have available, thinly chopped)
  • 1 leek (grated)
  • 1 gala apple (grated)
  • 1tsp mustard
  • 2tsp honey
  • 1 egg (beaten)
  • 1tbsp poppy seeds (optional topping)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180'c. Place a piece of grease-proof paper onto a baking tray and unroll the puff pastry onto it. Mix the honey and mustard together and brush onto the pastry
  2. Place the sausage meat and chopped grouse breast into a mixing bowl and mix together with the grated apple and leek. Lightly season the mixture
  3. Shape the mixture into two 20cm sausage shapes and place one along the shortest edge of the pastry sheet. 
  4. Roll the pastry over the sausage shape until it is entirely covered. Cut and fold the pastry at both ends to create a sausage roll. Repeat to create the second roll. 
  5. Brush the beaten egg over both rolls and sprinkle over the poppy seeds
  6. Place the rolls into the preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes or until the pastry is golden and the meat is completely cooked through
  7. Once cooked, remove the sausage rolls from the oven and leave to cool for 10 minutes before serving

