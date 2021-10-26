Recipe: game, apple and leek sausage rolls

Published: 9:49 AM October 26, 2021

Delicious, easy-to-make game sausage rolls - the perfect snack if you're out on a shoot day - Credit: West London Shooting School

This simple game sausage roll recipe, courtesy of West London Shooting School, combines rich game meat with tangy apple and creamy leeks for a mouthwatering shoot day treat

This recipe lists grouse as the game meat, but you can substitute pigeon, pheasant, partridge or duck if you can't get hold of grouse.

Ingredients

320g ready-roll puff pastry (remove from fridge 10 minutes before use)

400g sausage meat

2 grouse breasts (or any other game you have available, thinly chopped)

1 leek (grated)

1 gala apple (grated)

1tsp mustard

2tsp honey

1 egg (beaten)

1tbsp poppy seeds (optional topping)

Method