Recipe: Coronation partridge pie

Game for Anything

Published: 11:55 AM January 14, 2022
Coronation partridge pie with a mango jelly.

A lovely lunchtime centrepiece - Coronation partridge pie with a mango jelly. - Credit: Archant

A beautiful cold pie filled with coronation partridge and a stunning mango jelly; recipe brought to you by the Game for Anything kitchen

Coronation partridge pie

Ideal served with salad, cold cuts and cheese for a lunchtime treat - Credit: Archant

Coronation Partridge Pie | Serves 10  

Ingredients  
Pastry  

  • 575g plain flour  
  • 200g lard  
  • 220ml water 
  • 1 egg, beaten  

Filling  

  • 300g sausagemeat (high fat content if possible) 
  • 30g fresh coriander, finely chopped  
  • 1tsp ground cumin  
  • 1tsp ground coriander 
  • 1tbsp ground turmeric  
  • 2tsp garam masala  
  • 2 fresh red chillis, deseeded and finely chopped  
  • 30g toasted flaked almonds  
  • 10g salt  
  • 50g sultanas 
  • 8 partridge breasts, trimmed, sinew removed then diced  

Jelly  

  • 6 fine gelatine leaves 
  • 500ml mango juice  

Method  
Pastry

  1. Place the lard and water into a saucepan, gently heat until the lard has melted, then bring to the boil. 
  2. Place the flour into a large bowl then pour in the water & lard and stir in with a wooden spoon. 
  3. When cool enough to handle, knead until it’s smooth. 

Filling  

  1. Place all the ingredients into a bowl and mix with your hands until they are well combined.  

Jelly 

  1. Place the gelatine leaves into cold water for 5 minutes until they are soft. 
  2. Place half of the mango juice into the saucepan and gently warm. 
  3. Remove the gelatine leaves and squeeze out any excess water, place into the mango juice and whisk until dissolved. 
  4. Add the rest of the mango juice.  

The pie  

  1. Heat the oven to 180°C. 
  2. You will need a loaf tin approx. 24cm x 12cm lined with a strip of grease-proof paper.  
  3. Cut off 1/3 of the pastry, wrap it in cling film and set to one side.  
  4. Roll out the remaining 2/3 of the pastry into a 40cm x 30cm rectangle.  
  5. Place the tin onto the pastry and cut out a triangle in each corner.  
  6. Fold the four sides into the centre and then place into the tin and unfold the sides and push the corners together to ensure there are no gaps in the pastry.  
  7. Place the filling into the tin and push down to make sure there are no air pockets.  
  8. Roll out the remaining pastry to form the top of the pie.  
  9. Place over the pastry and trim off the excess and then, using two fingers, crimp the edges. 
  10. Make two holes to allow the steam out and allow for pouring in the jelly, then brush over the beaten egg. 
  11. Cook for about an hour until the temperature of the meat is 65°C. 
  12. Remove and allow to cool. Place into the fridge overnight.  
  13. Using a small funnel, pour in the mango jelly until the pie is full.  
  14. Return to the fridge and allow to set for two hours. Slice when ready to serve. 
    This is what your pastry should look like... - Credit: Archant

Game Prep and Recipes

