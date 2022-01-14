Recipe: Coronation partridge pie
Game for Anything
Published: 11:55 AM January 14, 2022
A beautiful cold pie filled with coronation partridge and a stunning mango jelly; recipe brought to you by the Game for Anything kitchen
Coronation Partridge Pie | Serves 10
Ingredients
Pastry
- 575g plain flour
- 200g lard
- 220ml water
- 1 egg, beaten
Filling
- 300g sausagemeat (high fat content if possible)
- 30g fresh coriander, finely chopped
- 1tsp ground cumin
- 1tsp ground coriander
- 1tbsp ground turmeric
- 2tsp garam masala
- 2 fresh red chillis, deseeded and finely chopped
- 30g toasted flaked almonds
- 10g salt
- 50g sultanas
- 8 partridge breasts, trimmed, sinew removed then diced
Jelly
- 6 fine gelatine leaves
- 500ml mango juice
Method
Pastry
- Place the lard and water into a saucepan, gently heat until the lard has melted, then bring to the boil.
- Place the flour into a large bowl then pour in the water & lard and stir in with a wooden spoon.
- When cool enough to handle, knead until it’s smooth.
Filling
- Place all the ingredients into a bowl and mix with your hands until they are well combined.
Jelly
- Place the gelatine leaves into cold water for 5 minutes until they are soft.
- Place half of the mango juice into the saucepan and gently warm.
- Remove the gelatine leaves and squeeze out any excess water, place into the mango juice and whisk until dissolved.
- Add the rest of the mango juice.
The pie
- Heat the oven to 180°C.
- You will need a loaf tin approx. 24cm x 12cm lined with a strip of grease-proof paper.
- Cut off 1/3 of the pastry, wrap it in cling film and set to one side.
- Roll out the remaining 2/3 of the pastry into a 40cm x 30cm rectangle.
- Place the tin onto the pastry and cut out a triangle in each corner.
- Fold the four sides into the centre and then place into the tin and unfold the sides and push the corners together to ensure there are no gaps in the pastry.
- Place the filling into the tin and push down to make sure there are no air pockets.
- Roll out the remaining pastry to form the top of the pie.
- Place over the pastry and trim off the excess and then, using two fingers, crimp the edges.
- Make two holes to allow the steam out and allow for pouring in the jelly, then brush over the beaten egg.
- Cook for about an hour until the temperature of the meat is 65°C.
- Remove and allow to cool. Place into the fridge overnight.
- Using a small funnel, pour in the mango jelly until the pie is full.
- Return to the fridge and allow to set for two hours. Slice when ready to serve.