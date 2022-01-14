Recipe: Coronation partridge pie

Game for Anything

A beautiful cold pie filled with coronation partridge and a stunning mango jelly; recipe brought to you by the Game for Anything kitchen

Ideal served with salad, cold cuts and cheese for a lunchtime treat - Credit: Archant

Coronation Partridge Pie | Serves 10

Ingredients

Pastry

575g plain flour

200g lard

220ml water

1 egg, beaten

Filling

300g sausagemeat (high fat content if possible)

30g fresh coriander, finely chopped

1tsp ground cumin

1tsp ground coriander

1tbsp ground turmeric

2tsp garam masala

2 fresh red chillis, deseeded and finely chopped

30g toasted flaked almonds

10g salt

50g sultanas

8 partridge breasts, trimmed, sinew removed then diced

Jelly

6 fine gelatine leaves

500ml mango juice

Method

Pastry

Place the lard and water into a saucepan, gently heat until the lard has melted, then bring to the boil. Place the flour into a large bowl then pour in the water & lard and stir in with a wooden spoon. When cool enough to handle, knead until it’s smooth.

Filling

Place all the ingredients into a bowl and mix with your hands until they are well combined.

Jelly

Place the gelatine leaves into cold water for 5 minutes until they are soft. Place half of the mango juice into the saucepan and gently warm. Remove the gelatine leaves and squeeze out any excess water, place into the mango juice and whisk until dissolved. Add the rest of the mango juice.

The pie