Watch: Pigeon shooting over peas with Andy "Crowman" Crow

person

Emily Damment

Published: 3:26 PM August 26, 2021   
Andy Crow, his grandson Regan and dog Rosa with a pile of shot woodpigeons in front of a pigeon shooting hide

Andy, grandson Regan and Rosa the Labrador make the ultimate pea protection squad! - Credit: Archant

In this episode of Pigeon Shooting with Andy Crow on Shooting & Country TV, Andy has found a gap in the hectic harvesting schedule to take car of some of the pigeons that are tucking into the pea crop.

He's built an awesome 360 degree field hide, and all he needs now is for the birds to decoy into his carefully laid pattern. It's not quite going to plan, but when you shoot like Crowman, the decoys are a formality!

What starts as a slow day definitely picks up in pace as Andy pulls of some impressive shots to get the birds in the bag.
Enjoy this month's pigeon shooting offering!

