Published: 3:26 PM August 26, 2021

In this episode of Pigeon Shooting with Andy Crow on Shooting & Country TV, Andy has found a gap in the hectic harvesting schedule to take car of some of the pigeons that are tucking into the pea crop.

He's built an awesome 360 degree field hide, and all he needs now is for the birds to decoy into his carefully laid pattern. It's not quite going to plan, but when you shoot like Crowman, the decoys are a formality!

What starts as a slow day definitely picks up in pace as Andy pulls of some impressive shots to get the birds in the bag.

Enjoy this month's pigeon shooting offering!

KIT BAG