Watch: cold-smoked trout recipe with Tim Maddams

Video

Published: 9:48 AM August 16, 2021

ABOUT THIS VIDEO

In episode 3 of Tim's Wild Kitchen on Shooting & Country TV, we're fishing brown trout on the fly in Scotland on a beautiful Morayshire loch.

Tim has never fished the loch before, so there are some challenges along the way (like catching the fish!), before we head back to his kitchen where Tim demonstrates two absolutely delicious, and extra simple, cold-smoked trout recipes.

If you've ever wanted to smoke your own, Tim will show you exactly how to make cold smoked trout that is ten times better than anything you can buy in a shop! Food and entertainment for the soul! Enjoy!

THE SERIES

Over the next six months, chef Tim Maddams of River Cottage fame will be scampering about Scotland where he lives, hunting, shooting, fishing and foraging wild things to take back to his kitchen, smoke and cook.

If you are interested in wild food cooking, foraging, smoking meat, and sustainable food, you're in the right place. All produce featured in this series has been gathered locally and is truly sustainable. The emphasis is on wild meat hunting and cooking, and all the meat will be hot or cold smoked prior to cooking. As the series progresses, we will be wild fishing and foraging and showing you just what can be done with wild game meat... if you know how!

KIT BAG

Clothing and footwear - Sasta, Crispi and Woolpower, distributed by Outwear Ltd

Optics - Swarovski Optik

Hot/cold digital smoker - Bradley Smoker

CHARITY

This series is raising awareness for The Country Food Trust, a charity founded in 2015 with the sole aim of feeding people in need. They do so by producing game-based ready meals which they distribute to charities that hand out food to people in need. They also buy and provide meats of all types and donate it to charities that cook for people in need. Tim Maddams is their Consultant Chef and has developed their three ready meals: Venison Bolognese, Pheasant Casserole and Pheasant Curry. Since inception The Country Food Trust have delivered more than 2,000,000 meals. For more information and to donate, follow this link