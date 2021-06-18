Watch: Cold-smoked, minced rabbit leg recipe with Tim Maddams

Video

Published: 12:39 PM June 18, 2021

Watch chef Tim Maddams creating this smokey, free range take on a greasy McMuffin...

The 'Maddams Muffin' uses cold-smoked minced rabbit legs, a free range egg, a home made muffin and a special spicy sauce to create a mouthwatering breakfast or brunch recipe that showcases 100% sustainable, lean and healthy wild game meat!

Enjoy, and click here to watch the hunting, brining and smoking process that went into prepping the meat for this recipe.

About this series

Over the next six months, chef Tim Maddams of River Cottage fame will be scampering about Scotland where he lives, hunting, shooting, fishing and foraging wild things to take back to his kitchen, smoke and cook. If you are interested in wild food cooking, foraging, smoking meat, and sustainable food, you're in the right place. All produce featured in this series has been gathered locally and is truly wild and sustainable.

The emphasis is on wild meat hunting and cooking, and all the meat will be hot or cold smoked prior to cooking. As the series progresses, we will be wild fishing and foraging and showing you just what can be done with wild game meat... if you know how!

Watch the full version of episode 1 here, which includes a cold-smoked, roast rabbit loin recipe, plus detailed information on the smoking and brining process



In the full episode, Tim hunts a rabbit, then brines it, cold-smokes it and creates this stunning roast rabbit loin recipe using seasonal asparagus and wild garlic! - Credit: Cervus UK

Kit bag

Clothing and footwear - Sasta, Crispi and Woolpower, distributed by Outwear Ltd

Optics - Swarovski Optik

Hot/cold digital smoker - Bradley Smoker

Charity

This series is raising awareness for The Country Food Trust, a charity founded in 2015 with the sole aim of feeding people in need. They do so by producing game-based ready meals which they distribute to charities that hand out food to people in need. They also buy and provide meats of all types and donate it to charities that cook for people in need.

Tim Maddams is their Consultant Chef and has developed their three ready meals: Venison Bolognese, Pheasant Casserole and Pheasant Curry. Since inception The Country Food Trust have delivered more than 2,000,000 meals.

For more information and to donate, click here