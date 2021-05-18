Clay Shooter magazine June issue - on sale 26th May
When is the June issue of Clay Shooter on sale? Find out when you can get it, where, and what’s inside!
The June issue of Clay Shooter magazine is on sale 26th May 2021
WHAT’S INSIDE?
Interview - Five minutes with Skeet legend Amber Hill
Cartridges - Our tester Drennan Kenderdine goes deep on the subject of testing. He eplains how he does it and offers advice to help you choose the perfect load
Shooting simulator - We try out Kat Poulsom’s awesome shooting simulator and gain new insights into our shooting
Gun test - UK exclusive on the NEW Beretta 687 Silver Pigeon Sporting
Reports - Sun and fun at the Lyalvale Express Sporting Masters and the Sportrap Masters
PLUS... technique (gun fit), product test (NEW Lyalvale Power Blue), Ask the Experts and more!