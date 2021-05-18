Video Kit Tests Shooting Gundogs Subscribe
Sporting Shooter > Shooting > Clay Shooting

Clay Shooter magazine June issue - on sale 26th May

person

Emily Damment

Published: 3:43 PM May 18, 2021    Updated: 6:40 PM May 25, 2021
When is the June issue of Clay Shooter magazine available?

When is the June issue of Clay Shooter magazine available? - Credit: Archant

When is the June issue of Clay Shooter on sale? Find out when you can get it, where, and what’s inside!

Find out what's in the June issue of Clay Shooter magazine, where to get subscriptions, and where yo

Find out what's in the June issue of Clay Shooter magazine, where to get subscriptions, and where you can buy a copy if your ground does not stock them - Credit: Archant

The June issue of Clay Shooter magazine is on sale 26th May 2021

Get digital and print subscriptions to Clay Shooter magazine here:

Find out where to buy it here (call ahead to check stock!)

Don’t forget to check out the Clay Shooter playlist on our new channel – Shooting & Country TV - for great clay shooting videos, and more to come!

WHAT’S INSIDE?

Interview - Five minutes with Skeet legend Amber Hill

Cartridges - Our tester Drennan Kenderdine goes deep on the subject of testing. He eplains how he does it and offers advice to help you choose the perfect load

Shooting simulator - We try out Kat Poulsom’s awesome shooting simulator and gain new insights into our shooting

Gun test - UK exclusive on the NEW Beretta 687 Silver Pigeon Sporting

Most Read

  1. 1 Beretta 687 Silver Pigeon III - test & review
  2. 2 Yildiz Pro Black Sporter - test & review
  3. 3 Black-necked pheasant charity clay shoot to take place in July
  1. 4 BERETTA 694 SPORTING - TEST & REVIEW
  2. 5 BROWNING B725 SPORTER - test & review
  3. 6 Gundog training - distance handling & the stop whistle
  4. 7 2021 shooting events: the best clay competition, fairs & shows in 2021
  5. 8 Beretta 694 Trap - test & review
  6. 9 BERETTA A400 XTREME PLUS - test & review
  7. 10 Breda Zenith Sporter - test & review

Reports - Sun and fun at the Lyalvale Express Sporting Masters and the Sportrap Masters

PLUS... technique (gun fit), product test (NEW Lyalvale Power Blue), Ask the Experts and more!

Don't Miss

BROWNING B725 SPORTER NEW 2020

Browning

New Browning B725 Sporter - test & review

Emily Damment

person
sitting to the whistle

How to: train your dog to sit to the whistle

Rebecca Green

person
rizzini gun test

Rizzini

Rizzini RB550 - test & review

Rebecca Green

person
Teague make regular trips to the Birmingham Proof House and can take clients' guns for steel shot pr

How to proof your gun for steel shot

Emily Damment

person