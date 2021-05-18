Clay Shooter magazine June issue - on sale 26th May

Published: 3:43 PM May 18, 2021 Updated: 6:40 PM May 25, 2021

The June issue of Clay Shooter magazine is on sale 26th May 2021

WHAT’S INSIDE?

Interview - Five minutes with Skeet legend Amber Hill

Cartridges - Our tester Drennan Kenderdine goes deep on the subject of testing. He eplains how he does it and offers advice to help you choose the perfect load

Shooting simulator - We try out Kat Poulsom’s awesome shooting simulator and gain new insights into our shooting

Gun test - UK exclusive on the NEW Beretta 687 Silver Pigeon Sporting

Reports - Sun and fun at the Lyalvale Express Sporting Masters and the Sportrap Masters

PLUS... technique (gun fit), product test (NEW Lyalvale Power Blue), Ask the Experts and more!