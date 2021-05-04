2021 shooting events: the best clay competition, fairs & shows in 2021
Our pick of the best unregistered clay shooting competitions, country fairs and shooting shows to attend in 2021
THE HANDICAP CHALLENGE
29 March – 29 May, Royal Berkshire Shooting School
A 100-bird weekly challenge. All shooters receive a handicap, so anyone can win prizes!
BENELLI SP’AUTO
15 May, Atkin Grant & Lang, Hertfordshire
Exclusively for semi-auto users – a fun event for anyone who loves using all three of their shots!
BERETTA WORLD SPORTING
17 – 19 June, E.J. Churchill Shooting Ground, Bucks
A glittering event in a stunning setting that attracts some serious shooters.
JACK PYKE OPEN
30 June – 4 July, Sporting Targets, Bedfordshire
Seriously popular and fun for all – another that you’ll want to book sooner rather than later!
GWCT SCOTTISH GAME FAIR
2 – 4 July, Scone Palace, Perth
A popular fair in a stunning setting that also raises vital funds for wildlife conservation science – what’s not to love? Ring events, activities for kids and adults and an impressive line-up of traders make it a great day out for the whole family.
THE GAME FAIR
23 – 25 July, Ragley Hall, Warwickshire
You know summer has really arrived when it’s time to travel to The Game Fair… let’s just hope the weather behaves itself this year!
Enjoy incredible food and drink, shopping, displays and demos, clay shooting, gundog activities and more.
THE ESSEX GUN MASTERS
21 – 29 August, Hepworth Hall, Halstead
This shoot has become so popular that bookings are taken for the next year’s event almost as soon as the last clay has broken. Get in there quick!
THE EAST ANGLIAN GAME FAIR
25 & 26 September, Euston Estate, Suffolk
A beautiful venue steeped in history with plenty of space for demonstrations. This fair encompasses gundogs, shooting, fishing, equestrian events, falconry, ferrets, food, live music and so much more! A real gem in the UK’s crown of country fairs.
THE BIGGIES
Here are the registered comps we couldn’t leave off this list:
ENGLISH OPEN ENGLISH SKEET: 4-6 June, Eriswell Lodge, Suffolk
ENGLISH OPEN ENGLISH SPORTING: 19-23 May Barbury Shooting School, Swindon
DTL WEEKEND: 11-13 June at Bywell Shooting Ground
BRITISH OPEN SKEET: 6-8 August, Doveridge Clay Sports
BRITISH OPEN SPORTING: 1-5 September, location TBC
THE SMALLIES
There are also a number of registered shoots and other smaller unregistered shoots to get your teeth into.
Just check out the CPSA website and keep an eye on your favourite grounds to see what they will be running in 2021.