2021 shooting events: the best clay competition, fairs & shows in 2021

Published: 11:02 AM May 4, 2021 Updated: 6:39 PM May 25, 2021

Which shooting events and competitions are on in 2021? - Credit: Archant

Our pick of the best unregistered clay shooting competitions, country fairs and shooting shows to attend in 2021

THE HANDICAP CHALLENGE

29 March – 29 May, Royal Berkshire Shooting School

A 100-bird weekly challenge. All shooters receive a handicap, so anyone can win prizes!

www.rbss.co.uk

BENELLI SP’AUTO

15 May, Atkin Grant & Lang, Hertfordshire

Exclusively for semi-auto users – a fun event for anyone who loves using all three of their shots!

www.benellispauto.co.uk

BERETTA WORLD SPORTING

17 – 19 June, E.J. Churchill Shooting Ground, Bucks

A glittering event in a stunning setting that attracts some serious shooters.

www.berettaworld.co.uk

JACK PYKE OPEN

30 June – 4 July, Sporting Targets, Bedfordshire

Seriously popular and fun for all – another that you’ll want to book sooner rather than later!

www.sportingtargets.co.uk

GWCT SCOTTISH GAME FAIR

2 – 4 July, Scone Palace, Perth

A popular fair in a stunning setting that also raises vital funds for wildlife conservation science – what’s not to love? Ring events, activities for kids and adults and an impressive line-up of traders make it a great day out for the whole family.

www.scottishfair.com

THE GAME FAIR

23 – 25 July, Ragley Hall, Warwickshire

You know summer has really arrived when it’s time to travel to The Game Fair… let’s just hope the weather behaves itself this year!

Enjoy incredible food and drink, shopping, displays and demos, clay shooting, gundog activities and more.

www.thegamefair.org

THE ESSEX GUN MASTERS

21 – 29 August, Hepworth Hall, Halstead

This shoot has become so popular that bookings are taken for the next year’s event almost as soon as the last clay has broken. Get in there quick!

www.essexgun.com

THE EAST ANGLIAN GAME FAIR

25 & 26 September, Euston Estate, Suffolk

A beautiful venue steeped in history with plenty of space for demonstrations. This fair encompasses gundogs, shooting, fishing, equestrian events, falconry, ferrets, food, live music and so much more! A real gem in the UK’s crown of country fairs.

www.ukgamefair.co.uk

THE BIGGIES

Here are the registered comps we couldn’t leave off this list:

ENGLISH OPEN ENGLISH SKEET: 4-6 June, Eriswell Lodge, Suffolk

ENGLISH OPEN ENGLISH SPORTING: 19-23 May Barbury Shooting School, Swindon

DTL WEEKEND: 11-13 June at Bywell Shooting Ground

BRITISH OPEN SKEET: 6-8 August, Doveridge Clay Sports

BRITISH OPEN SPORTING: 1-5 September, location TBC

THE SMALLIES

There are also a number of registered shoots and other smaller unregistered shoots to get your teeth into.

Just check out the CPSA website and keep an eye on your favourite grounds to see what they will be running in 2021.