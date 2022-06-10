Video Kit Tests Shooting Gundogs
Sporting Shooter > Shooting

Video

Watch: Andy Crow and friends go trout fishing!

Author Picture Icon

Emily Damment

Published: 11:28 AM June 10, 2022
Andy Crow and Grandson Regan on the bank of a lake, fly fishing

Andy and his grandson Regan taking some time out to go fishing - Credit: Archant

In this video, renowned pigeon shot Andy Crow takes some time out to go fly fishing at a local lake with his cousin, grandson, and friend Dom Holtam

Andy, cousin Gary, grandson Regan, and Dom Holtam from S&C TV go fly fishing for trout around the beautiful lakes at Coltsford Mill. 

With the game season still a long way off and the pigeons somewhat absent, Andy takes the opportunity at this time of year to relax and get some leisure time in... and what better way to relax than on the banks of a fishing lake!?

It's been a while since Dom has appeared on shooting YouTube, but he's back to enjoy some "banter" with Andy for this special issue.

Next month, we'll be back on the pigeons, but for now, enjoy the tranquility of the lakes and see how many fish the crew can pull out!

Don't Miss

Caesar Guerini Summit Ascent Allsport 

Gun test: Caesar Guerini Summit Ascent Allsport 

Drennan Kenderdine

Logo Icon
Drennan Kenderdine shooting the Beretta A400 Xcel Sporting shotgun

Beretta | Video

Watch: Beretta A400 Xcel Sporting test & review

Emily Damment

Author Picture Icon
Mike Yardley shooting the Yildiz Pro Black Grade 4 adjustable shotgun

Gun test review: Yildiz Pro Black Grade 4 Adjustable

Michael Yardley

Logo Icon
Drennan Kenderdine shooting the Beretta A400 Xcel Sporting

Beretta | Video

Gun test: Beretta A400 Xcel Sporting

Drennan Kenderdine

Logo Icon