WATCH: Deano Harrison | Fox calling sounds and techniques

Published: 7:00 AM May 12, 2021 Updated: 6:39 PM May 25, 2021

How to call foxes, and when is the best time of year for calling foxes? Deano Harrison offers a comprehensive guide to fox calling - Credit: Archant

In this video, foxing afficionado Deano Harrison demonstrates the methods he uses to call foxes & advises on best location and time of year

Deano gets his fox calls from Best Fox Calls

In this episode of Shooting & Country TV, Sporting Shooter contributor Deano Harrison demonstrates a range of fox calling sounds and techniques, and offers a wealth of information on the subject of fox calling and the types of calls available.

From calling foxes with your hand, to the best time of year for fox calling, to the ideal areas to use your calls, Deano provides a comprehensive, no-nonsense guide to getting it right.

In his own words, Deano is not “a tackle tart”, and prefers to keep it simple. So, everything in this video can be replicated for free or for the cost of a small caller. Check out the Best Fox Call website which has options from as little as £5.

