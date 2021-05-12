Video Kit Tests Shooting Gundogs Subscribe
WATCH: Deano Harrison | Fox calling sounds and techniques

Emily Damment

Published: 7:00 AM May 12, 2021    Updated: 6:39 PM May 25, 2021
How to call foxes, and when is the best time of year for calling foxes? Deano Harrison offers a comp

How to call foxes, and when is the best time of year for calling foxes? Deano Harrison offers a comprehensive guide to fox calling

In this video, foxing afficionado Deano Harrison demonstrates the methods he uses to call foxes & advises on best location and time of year

Deano gets his fox calls from Best Fox Calls

In this episode of Shooting & Country TV, Sporting Shooter contributor Deano Harrison demonstrates a range of fox calling sounds and techniques, and offers a wealth of information on the subject of fox calling and the types of calls available.

From calling foxes with your hand, to the best time of year for fox calling, to the ideal areas to use your calls, Deano provides a comprehensive, no-nonsense guide to getting it right.

In his own words, Deano is not “a tackle tart”, and prefers to keep it simple. So, everything in this video can be replicated for free or for the cost of a small caller. Check out the Best Fox Call website which has options from as little as £5.

Deano’s new series will be running monthly on Shooting & Country TV, and our foxing man over at Rifle Shooter magazine - Mark Ripley - has also got a brand new series running on the channel. Check it out here!

