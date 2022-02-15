Yorkshire Shooting Show & Game Fair 2022!

Formerly known as the South Yorkshire Shooting Show, the newly named Yorkshire Shooting Show & Game Fair will be held 24-25 September 2022; book your tickets now!

What started life as a small local show at South Yorkshire’s famous Doncaster Racecourse eight years ago, the South Yorkshire Shooting Show has grown to become a very well-stocked, well-attended event. Now attracting big names in the shooting world, and visitors from all over the UK, the show’s organiser, Richard Brook, has decided his show is ready for a name change, as it’s no longer a localised show. He is proud to announce the South Yorkshire Shooting Show is now called the Yorkshire Shooting Show (YSS), and insists the 2022 show is going to be the best yet: with more products, more attractions and more money-saving deals.

Great show deals and bargains on products

Over the years, the show at Doncaster has become well-known for its deals and Richard encourages exhibitors to offer them at the show. He told us that despite the name change, the addition of new attractions and the signing of new sponsors to the event, the entry fee and exhibitor stand prices will remain the same.

“I’m not a greedy person”, Richard told us. “It’s more important to me to create a show that everyone is happy with. Our stand prices are a lot lower than other shows, which I think encourages retailers to offer more deals for visitors. So everyone wins”.

Previous shows have seen exhibitors selling-out of products. In 2019 King’s Ginger had sold all their golden ginger liqueur on the very first day and had to restock for the following day. And at the last show in 2021, Swillington Shooting Supplies had entirely sold out of digital night vision.

Night shooting demo event at the show

With the Yorkshire Shooting Show being held in late September, it’s the perfect time for buying night hunting gear, such as lamps, night vision and thermal imaging equipment. In fact, on Friday 24 September 2022, Night Master will be holding a demonstration evening at the Doncaster Racecourse venue to allow people to see and test the latest high-power lamps, night vision and thermal imaging products. This will take place at the unique Optics Viewing Area on the grandstand which provides views of over a mile and is the perfect place for trying equipment before you buy.

For the 2022 Yorkshire Shooting Show on 24 and 25 September, expect more of everything; including the latest product launches from Viking Arms, Edgar Brothers, Pulsar, Highland Outdoors, Night Master, Daystate, Blaser, Brocock and many more. Plus, an abundance of deals.

Parking: free!

Under 16s: free entry! (when accompanied by an adult)

BASC members: £5 off!

Dogs: welcome!

Book your tickets!