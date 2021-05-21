Black-necked pheasant charity clay shoot to take place in July

Published: 1:42 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 6:42 PM May 25, 2021

The charity clay shoot on Friday 9 July at the new Acorn Shooting ground CREDIT: Emily Damment - Credit: Archant

Have you got what it takes to be this year’s top Gun at the World Pheasant Association’s fundraiser?

The conservation charity, the World Pheasant Association, will be having a fundraising charity clay shoot on Friday 9 July at the new Acorn Shooting ground at Beacon Hill Farm near Amesbury.

This popular annual event raises important funds for the conservation work of the WPA both at home and abroad. The day features competitive teams of four shooting individually or in pairs in the morning followed by a hog roast lunch. In the afternoon, following prizegiving, there is a raffle and an auction of top prizes including fly fishing, shooting days, artisan woodwork, leather goods to name a few.

The black-necked pheasant sculpture trophy will be presented to the top Gun on the high tower simulation and the black grouse trophy will be presented to the overall top Gun. Non-members are more than welcome bring a team or come as individuals.

The itinerary

9.15am

Arrive at Acorn Shooting, Beacon Hill Farm for Bacon Butties and briefing

9.45am

Shooting commences on 9 stands plus flush

1.00pm approx.

BBQ lunch followed by prize giving and charity auction

4.00pm

Approximate departure

For more information, please visit the WPA website