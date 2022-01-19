Tragic shoot day incident sees one dead and several injured

Police were called to an incident in Lancashire on 18 January when a beaters wagon fell into a river after the bridge collapsed, killing one and injuring several on board - Credit: Chalabala/Getty images

One man has died and several others have been injured after a Polaris towing a beaters' wagon with 11 people on board fell into a river when the bridge beneath the vehicles collapsed.

The incident occurred on Tuesday 18 January at a farm in Roeburndale, Lancashire, and police were called at around 4.25pm. Despite ambulances, fire crews and mountain rescue attending the scene, one man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man suffered a severe head injury and was taken to Royal Preston hospital for treatment, while a third suffered a severe back injury and was taken to the Royal Lancashire Infirmary, along with several others who were also injured in the disaster.

Investigations are ongoing to establish what happened.

Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of all those involved in this terrible tragedy.