Get your tickets to the first ever GWCT Summer Party!

Aimed at getting young people involved with the Trust, the GWCT's first summer party will include food, drink, games and a DJ; tickets now available!

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) are delighted to announce dates for their first ever Summer Party, a fantastic evening hosted with the aim of getting a younger demographic involved with the Trust. The Summer Party will be held on Friday 8th July 2022, in the beautiful grounds of Fulham Palace, London.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy the idyllic gardens of Fulham Palace with a selection of delicious food and wine. The party is also being generously supported by Wild Fox Distillery as official drinks partner who will be supplying their gin throughout the evening via the ‘Gin Bar’. There will also be a selection of lawn games and a DJ to dance the night away to, along with the opportunity to get involved with the event’s silent auction and raffle.

Tickets are now available to purchase for the GWCT Summer Party. The GWCT have also invited an exclusive list of high-profile guests, including key corporate clients, sportsmen and women and HNWI. The evening will also provide the perfect networking opportunity for young working individuals, in a fun and social environment.

The money raised on the evening through ticket sales and on-the-night activities will directly support the GWCT core funding in conducting the science and using the results to influence policy and practise.

The GWCT are hoping to make the Summer Party an annual event and it’s already set to be a night to remember. If you love the countryside and are keen to support the Trust in conserving it, then this is the party for you!

Teresa Dent CBE, CEO of the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust said: “We are excited to announce the GWCT is hosting its first-ever London Party at Fulham Palace on 8 July. The aim of the event is to engage more young professionals who are passionate about the countryside with the Trust. Shooting is facing an increasing amount of criticism in areas where it should be praised for its contribution to biodiversity and the environment, and we are aiming to raise awareness of this with a new, younger audience at the event.”

Lizzie Butler-Billington, co-founder of Wild Fox Distillery said: “We are immensely proud to be the official drinks partner for the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust’s Summer Party at Fulham Palace, London. It is an honour to be asked to support the event; the GWCT is a charity very close to our hearts. Everything we strive to create here at Wild Fox Distillery is in celebration of our Great British countryside. It is essential we do all we can to support, doing our small bit to ensure the longevity of our time-honoured traditions, species and the land they inhabit, for our future generations.”

Buy tickets here!