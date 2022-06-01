Jean-Paul Gaudin 'The Seated Gun' becomes Eley Ambassador

Jean-Paul has been in the shooting scene for many years and is a well-known figure to shooting grounds across the country - Credit: Eley Hawk

Jan-Paul Gaudin - the man behind The Seated Gun - aims to help promote the English cartridge brand Eley Hawk

Jean-Paul has shot Eley for as long as he can remember - Credit: Eley Hawk

Industry leading manufacturers of fine shotgun cartridges for clay and game shooters, Eley Hawk, have confirmed that Jean-Paul Gaudin, also known as The Seated Gun, will be joining the elite handful of ambassadors for the brand. Jean-Paul has been in the shooting scene for many years and is a well-known figure to shooting grounds across the country. The Seated Gun, Jean-Paul’s website and social media brand has amassed a large following since its launch, and Eley Hawk are delighted to be working alongside him.

Jean-Paul commented: “I am absolutely thrilled to announce I have partnered with the UK’s leading cartridge manufacturer, Eley Hawk, to become one of their top shot team members and game shooting ambassadors. To have The Seated Gun brand partnered with such a respected and recognised cartridge manufacturer, and to be asked to represent such an iconic brand within the exciting shooting scene, is something I am thoroughly looking forward to. I look forward to working with Carl and all the Eley Hawk team in further promoting the fabulous Eley Hawk brand and product line up.”

Following a horrific motorcycle accident in the late 90’s, Jean-Paul now shoots from a wheelchair, and is one of the very few wheelchair shooters out there shooting game on a regular and consistent basis. Having shot game for as long as he can remember in his native France, Jean-Paul’s passion is clear.

Jean-Paul also commented on his experience using Eley Hawk cartridges: “I’ve shot Eley for as long as I can remember, they give me the confidence to know what I hit is coming down in the best humane manner. Eley as a brand has always been at the forefront, and with their vast offering now available for game shooters regardless of whether you’re shooting quarry at 20 meters or 80 meters, there isn’t anything else in my opinion worth considering.”

Jean-Paul is a tremendous addition to Eley’s collection of ambassadors that collectively express the many benefits of all forms of shooting, such as renowned game shot Gerwyn Jones, pigeon shooting guru Geoff Garrod, Senior Chef

Lecturer of Westminster Kingsway College Jose Souto, former England rugby star Tom Croft, Clay Champions Amber Hill and John Bidwell to name but a few.