The Game Fair Christmas: three days of seasonal treats in London 

Published: 2:13 PM September 14, 2021

The inaugural Game Fair Christmas, hosted in Bloomsbury Square London 18-20 November, brings the best of The Game Fair to London

Game Fair Christmas

When: 18th - 20th November 2021﻿

Where: Bloomsbury Square, London WC1A 2RJ

Cost: Entry to the Fair is free; Marco Pierre White’s immersive game restaurant experience is £250 per ticket, or £450 for a pair.

The inaugural Game Fair Christmas runs from 18-20 November 2021 in Bloomsbury Square, London. The three day event showcases the best of The Game Fair, with outdoor clothing, craft and advice stands, pop-up restaurants, social events and all the magic of Christmas in a seasonal London setting.

Marco Pierre White will run the Game Fair Christmas restaurant with an incredible game menu and immersive experience - Credit: Tweed Media

Focus on wild food

The renowned chef and restaurateur, Marco Pierre White, has now confirmed he will be hosting The Best of British Game Restaurant at the inaugural Game Fair Christmas.

Serving lunch and dinner on Thursday 18, Friday 19 and Sunday 20 November, the Michelin maestro will be in attendance on each day of the event, bringing the countryside to London with menus focusing on seasonal game that reflect Marco’s sustainable and exciting food philosophy. Diners will be treated to a Q&A session with Marco to learn not only about cooking with game, but also the philosophy and culture behind this great British tradition.

Marco said: “The wonderful thing about cooking wild produce is the richness and depth of flavour, something you simply will not find in intensely farmed foods, along with the versatility of the dishes. Game pie for example is a hearty friend on a chilly autumn night!”

Gemma Payne, Head of Marketing at Game Fair Christmas added: “Game meat is increasingly popular as more and more people recognise the sustainability and enjoy the nutritious taste of the countryside. The Best of British Game Restaurant at Game Fair Christmas, will highlight and showcase the wonderful food our countryside has to offer.”

Marco’s new 150-cover indoor restaurant will sit at the heart of Game Fair Christmas alongside a select number of exhibitors clustered around Bloomsbury Square Gardens offering gifts, fine foods and countryside themed products.