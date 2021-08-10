The GWCT Scottish Game Fair given green light

Published: 9:23 AM August 10, 2021

The GWCT Scottish Game Fair has been given the green light to go ahead after Sturgeon lifts Covid restrictions

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that Scotland will lift most of its remaining coronavirus restrictions meaning The GWCT Scottish Game Fair, sponsored by NFU Mutual, is fully cleared for take off.

The three-day outdoor event, which will be held at Scone Palace in Perthshire from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 September, will bring together 30,000 visitors. Now in its 33rd year, the weekend is a true celebration of conservation and the countryside, while raising vital funds for the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust. Such has been the demand for the event, organisers have expanded the campsite meaning visitors to the fair can enjoy extended breaks bringing much needed revenue to the region.

Show director James Gower commented: “This is fantastic news for Scotland and outdoor events. Finally, the social distancing rules are coming to an end, so visitors can use the GWCT Scottish Game Fair as the place and long-awaited time to meet up with friends and family safely. Centrally located just off the A9 and less than an hour from central Edinburgh, Scone Palace is easily accessible by road, rail and air meaning The GWCT Scottish Game Fair is the ultimate meeting of the clans and this year will be better than ever.”

GWCT Scotland director Rory Kennedy added: “The Scottish Game Fair is our annual celebration of Scottish country life and the contribution land management can make to our culture, environment and rural communities. It is great to have our event back and hope you will all make the GWCT Scottish Game Fair a huge celebration of what we hold dear.”

For more information, visit: www.scottishfair.com