Extra sim game days released at Great Tew Estate!

Published: 3:55 PM May 18, 2021 Updated: 6:53 PM May 25, 2021

Varied landscapes and awesome targets make sim game at the Great Tew Estate a fantastic day out - Credit: Archant

Due to popular demand West London Shooting School have just released further simulated days at Great Tew Estate

Brush up your skills prior to the game season - Credit: Archant

West London Shooting School has released further simulated game days at the Great Tew Estate due to popular demand.

Located a little over an hour from London, the Great Tew Estate encapsulates much of what might be considered the archetypal English Country Estate.

Rolling grassland, oak woods with a carpet of bluebells, chocolate box thatch cottages. The Great Tew Estate is all this and much more. Whilst the village is often described as one of the prettiest villages in England, Great Tew remains cloaked in its long history, from its Roman origins, through the romance of the Civil War to its ownership by one of the pre-eminent industrial revolution families.

However, today the Estate presents a modern image of a diverse rural business with a contemporary approach. This quintessential English estate, just 10 miles from Banbury, offers an outstanding variety of drives.

It has a renowned game shoot that lends itself naturally to offering the best simulated clay drives anywhere in the country. The estate is so passionate about it’s shooting legacy that several years ago, it built a line of eight stone grouse butts, a fantastic facility.

Sim game is fun and sociable - Credit: Archant

SYNDICATE DAYS - FOR INDIVIDUAL GUNS AND SMALL GROUPS

Thursday 3rd June 2021

Saturday 19th June 2021

Thursday 24th June 2021 - New Date

Saturday 26th June 2021 - New Date

Saturday 3rd July 2021 - New Date

Friday 9th July 2021

Pricing: £255 inc. VAT Per Person