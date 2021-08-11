Safeguard the British countryside by Walking for Wildlife with the GWCT 

Published: 12:44 PM August 11, 2021

Take a sponsored walk in September and raise funds to support the GWCT;s vital research, helping to safeguard the British countryside - Credit: GWCT

Take a sponsored walk in September - any route, and distance - to raise funds to support to GWCT's vital research work and help safeguard the British countryside at a crucial moment

This last year, perhaps more than ever, we have seen how precious nature is and how essential to our wellbeing. Now there is a chance to safeguard the British countryside by Walking for Wildlife – a sponsored walk, any route, any distance, during September, in aid of the vital research carried out by the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT).

Andrew Gilruth of the GWCT explained why: “The British countryside is at a crossroads, with governments making key decisions about future environment and agriculture policies following our exit from the European Union. The GWCT’s scientific research into habitat and species recovery informs policymakers to help create progressive and effective policies, and provides science-based management techniques for farmers, gamekeepers and land managers. By Walking for Wildlife, you can help the GWCT continue to work for a thriving British countryside.”

Walking has provided an essential outlet for many of us during the Covid-19 pandemic, becoming a daily habit we treasure. Now our favourite healthy habit can be put to good use, by Walking for Wildlife.

“Choose any day in September, choose your distance and your route,” continued Andrew. “Choose who you would like to walk with: take the dog, make it a family gathering or catch up with old friends in the fresh air. Set your own fundraising target and encourage friends, family and colleagues to donate. However you choose to walk for wildlife, a donation of any size will make a difference.”

£7 allows GWCT scientists to place a temperature logger in a lapwing’s nest

£25 will buy a red squirrel feeder for the GWCT’s demonstration farm in Scotland

£93 covers the cost of a data storage tag to monitor sea trout survival, which could provide an important insight to improve the way we manage coastal areas to reduce mortality

£176 buys a trail camera, which can be used for several years to monitor nest survival for lapwing, curlew and other threatened ground-nesting birds

Walking for Wildlife is free to register and family-friendly – the length of walk is up to participants, so even the youngest family members can get involved.

To make it more fun for youngsters, a Walking for Wildlife checklist of creatures and plants to look out for can be downloaded.

To sign up for Walking for Wildlife, follow this link

For tips on how to set up a JustGiving page to collect donations online, and ideas of how to maximise your fundraising, follow this link



