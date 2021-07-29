Video Kit Tests Shooting Gundogs Subscribe
Remember to report gamebird release information, says BASC

Rebecca Green

Published: 10:11 AM July 29, 2021   
pheasant poults being released into pen

GL34 requires you to tell Natural England if you release 50 gamebirds or more - Credit: Getty Images/Ingram Publishing

BASC is issuing a legal reminder to shoots releasing pheasants and red legged partridges on or within 500 metres of a European Protected Site in England.

The introduction of a new general licence (GL43) earlier this year has made it a legal requirement to tell Natural England the number of gamebirds released and location. Details of any relevant SSSI consent under which the activity is operating is also required.

Glynn Evans, BASC’s head of game and gundogs, said: “If members are releasing gamebirds on and around European Protected Sites in England, they must ensure they follow the requirements of the new GL43.

“A failure to report the release of 50 or more birds within one month of doing so could leave shoots at risk of prosecution or having the use of the general licence withdrawn.”

BASC is also reminding members of the legal requirement to complete the poultry register by those who keep more than 50 birds of a relevant type - which includes gamebirds.

There is an online reporting form within GL43 and further information on the new general licence, protected sites and the poultry register can be found on the BASC website.

