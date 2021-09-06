Video Kit Tests Shooting Gundogs Subscribe
Queens Park Rangers go shooting at West London 

Emily Damment

Published: 3:00 PM September 6, 2021   
A member of Queens Park Rangers receiving clay shooing tuition on a team building day at West London Shooting School

The Queen's Park Rangers came to West London for a team building exercise - Credit: WLSS

At the end of July, West London Shooting School were excited to welcome players from championship league football team Queen Park Rangers for a group clay shooting lesson on the grounds.  

Head shooting instructor Mark Heath hosted the team including Midfielder, Dominic Ball and Forward, Lyndon Dykes amongst other key members of the club as they took a break from kicking balls to try breaking clays in a team building exercise. 

QPR Club Manager Mark Warburton said; “The players and coaches thoroughly enjoyed their afternoon at West London Shooting School. The staff were fantastic to deal with and provided everything we needed, and more. The session served as a great team-bonding exercise and we would thoroughly recommend it. I would like to say a huge thank you to all the staff there who looked after us so well.” 

I’m sure we can all attest to the social aspect of clay shooting, which in turn makes it an ideal team building exercise; let’s hope more athletes from other sports decide to give it a go! 
 

A member of Queens Park Rangers football team clay shooting at West London Shooting School

The players loved their time in the stand! - Credit: WLSS


