Matt Coward-Holley wins Olympic Bronze in Men's Trap final

Published: 4:10 PM July 29, 2021

Matt has secured GB's 17th medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games with bronze in the Men's Trap final - Credit: Matthew Coward-Holley

Matthew Coward-Holley has secured Great Britain's 17th medal of the Tokyo Olympics with bronze in the Men's Trap final.

The 26-year-old got off to a shaky start, missing three of his first 10 targets, but recovered, hitting 14 in a row to secure bronze, while Jiri Liptak and David Kostelecky (both from Czechoslovakia) took gold and silver respectively.

Matt scored 33 out of 40 in the final, missing out on a gold medal shoot-off by one shot to Liptak, who defeated Kostelecky in a sudden-death shoot-off.

Speaking to BBC news, Matt said: "Being my first Olympic final, the first little bit is always that little bit of tension, that little bit of nerves. But you've just got to relax and trust yourself that you can do it.

"It's a little bit of a mix of emotions. I'm a bit lost for words. It's my first Olympics so to come away with a medal, it's phenomenal."

Matt's achievement marks GB's first shooting medal of the Games after Olympic hopeful Amber Hill was forced to pull out following a positive Covid test.

Next up, he will shoot alongside Kirsty Hegarty in the mixed team event, which starts on Saturday 31 July.