Ladies Olympic Skeet Talent Day this July - do you want to shoot for GB?

Published: 2:07 PM June 25, 2021

Nicki Wakeford is a former Team GB athlete, and a British Shooting coach; she will be hosting the ladies Olympic Skeet day in July - Credit: Emily Damment

British Shooting is recruiting girls and ladies with ambitions to shoot for their country, with an Olympic Skeet day organised and hosted by Nicki Wakeford

With terrific opportunities to shoot Olympic Skeet internationally at junior and senior levels, British Shooting is looking to grow its pool of female talent.

The Ladies Olympic Skeet Talent Day will be held on Saturday 31 July 2021 at Doveridge Clay Sports, taking the form of a mixed Sporting and English Skeet mini-competition, followed by an introduction to Olympic Skeet.

British Shooting coach and former Team GB athlete, Nicki Wakeford, is running the event: “My game plan is to entice as many ladies who already shoot to take part in a competition (a 50-bird Sporting and 25-bird English Skeet, with prizes) to see how they perform under pressure. They will then have the opportunity to try out Olympic Skeet. Those who enjoy it and are interested in pursuing it further will be invited to join a girls training squad with me.”

Talent Pathway athlete, Jesscia Burgess, and Team GB athlete, Alexandra Skeggs, will be on hand to help, talk to the ladies about what being on the Pathway and part of Team GB means, as well as give a demonstration of the discipline.

Tickets cost £50 per athlete. And Velos Association are kindly sponsoring entries for all under-21s.

For enquiries, contact Nicki Wakeford: nickiwakeford.osk@btinternet.com

You can also sign up here on the British Shooting website.