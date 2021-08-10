Ian Coley Sporting Open Day 2021

Published: 11:54 AM August 10, 2021

Ian coley have a fun open day on September 4th 2021; grab great bargains, try guns out and take advantage of a fab, free day out with the family - Credit: Ian Coley

Join Ian Coley Sporting for their Open Day of the year on Saturday 4 September 2021!

Take advantage of one-day-only special offers and try demo guns from all major manufacturers, as well as any of the 300+ second-hand guns that Ian Coley Sporting currently have in stock.

Try your hand at winning a Browning Maxus II Carbon Fibre worth £1,225 in a special ‘Dirty Dozen’ Semi-Auto Challenge!

There will also be an Lyalvale Express Sportrap and Small Bore Extreme Challenge with the chance to win cash and cartridge prizes, alongside a Have-A-Go stand for new shooters.

Free entry. Hot Food available.

For more information visit www.iancoley.co.uk or call 01242 870391.