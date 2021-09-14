Save the date: Great British Game Week 2021 lands 22-28 November

Published: 1:29 PM September 14, 2021

Great British Game Week 2021 will be held from 22-28 November, and is a chance to promote and celebrate wild game meat and its many benefits - Credit: Shaiith/Shutterstock

Great British Game Week 2021 will be held across the UK from 22-28 November 2021; the week long initiative aims to promote and celebrate wild game.

All that is great about game meat will be celebrated across the UK this autumn when Great British Game Week returns for its fifth year from Monday 22 to Sunday 28 November. The week-long promotion is a celebration of enjoying wild game, promoted by BASC’s Eat Game initiative in partnership with the British Game Assurance’s Eat Wild campaign.

The week will be a focus for lots of events, dinners and special offers promoting game to consumers around the country. People will be encouraged to taste game for the first time and try new products which have game in them such as pies, sausages, burgers and charcuterie.

With a refreshed logo and branding for this year, more information on Great British Game Week can be found here