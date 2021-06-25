Help feed people in need at The Game Fair with The Country Food Trust restaurant

Published: 12:00 PM June 25, 2021

Proceeds from the Nice and Wild restaurant go to The Country Food Trust, working to feed people in need - Credit: CFT

Pre-book your table at Nice & Wild - The Country Food Trust Restaurant at The Game Fair - and help feed people in need

The Game Fair is held at Ragley Hall, from 23rd–25th July 2021

The Country Food Trust feeds people in need. So far they have delivered over 2,000,000 meals! This year, not only are The Country Food Trust the Official Charity of The Game Fair, but they are also partnering with their Chef Tim Maddams and Eat Nice Be Nice to run a public bar and restaurant at The Game Fair too.

All proceeds from the Nice and Wild restaurant will go to The Country Food Trust after costs have been covered.

Tim has been Consultant Chef for the Charity and involved from the early days. Tim and Eat Nice Be Nice share amongst their many culinary achievements the honour of working together at River Cottage. Their new restaurant collaboration, on behalf of The Country Food Trust, is called ‘Nice and Wild’. They are really looking forward to welcoming you at The Game Fair for some tasty treats and refreshing tipples, including organic beers from the award winning Stroud Brewery.

After a year at home, The Game Fair will undoubtedly be the countryside event of the summer and The Country Food Trust really hope that you will join them there for a fantastic day out and to help feed people in need.

Lunch Menu includes:

Smoking pheasant shawarma, flat bread, harissa yoghurt, summer slaw

Wild venison, ginger & soy spicy rice bowl

Smoked roasted trout open deli sarnie, dill mayo, pickles and watercress

Charcoal grilled asparagus, chermoula, sour dough and seed breadcrumbs

Tables at Nice and Wild will be pre-booked via discounted tickets purchased in advance from The Game Fair website with room for some walk-ins on the day.

Breakfast will be available from 08.00am until 10.30am and lunch until you all go home and the gates close!

If you would like to guarantee your space at Nice and Wild and help feed people in need, why not purchase your discounted tickets from The Game Fair website now - but hurry, these tickets are strictly limited and will only be available until the week before the event... unless of course they sell out before!

Tickets are available here under ‘C.F.T Restaurant’: The Game Fair - Ragley Hall - 23 July 2021