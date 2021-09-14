Supporting evidence-based conservation at GWCT Annual Ball 2021

Published: 12:53 PM September 14, 2021

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) are delighted to announce dates for the Forty-First Annual London Ball, which will be held on Wednesday 24 November 2021, at the Victoria and Albert Museum. The Ball is a moment to celebrate the Trust’s unique role in providing the science that underpins good game management, and the fact that it goes hand in hand with better biodiversity.

The GWCT are thrilled to be holding this year’s annual ball at the V&A enabling the Trust to offer an exclusive private view of Fabergé in London: Romance to Revolution, the first major exhibition devoted to the international prominence of the legendary Russian goldsmith. This year, the Trust are also delighted to welcome His Grace the Duke of Roxburghe as the Chairman of the Ball Committee.

This year the Ball is being generously supported by Lincolnshire Game, who will provide the game for dinner, and Phoenix Wines, who are offering some of their wonderful Shoot Room Wines for the occasion. In June, invitations to purchase tickets will go out to an exclusive list of high-profile guests, including key corporate clients, sportsmen and women and HNW individuals.

His Grace the Duke of Roxburghe said: “This London Ball is the most important yet. As Chairman, I am honoured to be working with the Trust to make a meaningful contribution towards the future of the British countryside. This is our chance to make a lasting impact on Britain’s rich biodiversity by supporting the Trust’s ongoing research.”

Teresa Dent CBE, CEO of the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust said: “By joining us at the Forty-First Annual London Ball, you are supporting the fight for an evidence-based approach to conservation. When people make wild accusations or use poor information to argue their agenda, our research comes to the fore. The breadth of analysis carried out shows how game management can continue to be sustainable and to benefit wider wildlife and species recovery. Thank you for helping us to make it happen.”

Lisa Linard, Philanthropist, Ex-Investment Banker and Committee Member, Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust said: “I have had the pleasure of being on the GWCT Committee (both The London Committee and the Ball Committee) for just over 20 years now and some might say 'why so long' while others will say 'we can't lose you' so flattery won the day every single time! Fundraising for a worthy cause is always uplifting and rewarding no matter what the charity. Helping to raise funds for the GWCT's scientific research which, contrary to what many believe, stretches much further than just conservation, and goes beyond the realm of the beautification of the English Countryside, from bees, birds, and butterflies, to farmland, moorland, rivers, and wetland which are all influenced by GWCT's vital work. With no events in 2020, this London Ball stands to be one of the most sensational, with the added feature of a private view of Fabergé in London. I hope this will be listed as one of the great Balls in 2021 after three lockdowns and various tiers to bring us back to joyous times!”

George Juer, 20-year London Gun Trade veteran and Committee Member, Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust said: “As a long-term supporter of the GWCT, I have been attending the London Ball for several years and was delighted to be made a Committee member three years ago. Following a difficult year for the charity during the Covid-19 pandemic, we are excited that we will be able to put on the Ball once again. Aided by a reinvigorated Committee, the GWCT's new and experienced Head of Events will elevate this year's London Ball to dizzying new heights. The event will be held in a spectacular venue that befits the delicious game dinner and the wealth of exciting auction lots that will provide an evening of fun and help to ensure the future of the GWCT and its fantastic work for conservation.”