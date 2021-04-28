Video Kit Tests Shooting Gundogs Subscribe
Sporting Shooter > News

Clay Shooter magazine May issue - on sale 28th April

person

Emily Damment

Published: 10:24 AM April 28, 2021    Updated: 6:30 PM May 25, 2021
Where can I get the next issue of Clay Shooter magazine? Find out where to buy, where to get subscri

Where can I get the next issue of Clay Shooter magazine? Find out where to buy, where to get subscriptions and what's inside our first post-covid issue! - Credit: Archant

When is the May issue of Clay Shooter on sale? Find out when you can get it, where, and what’s inside!

When is the May issue of Clay Shooter magazine one sale?

When is the May issue of Clay Shooter magazine one sale? - Credit: Archant

The May issue of Clay Shooter magazine is on sale 28th April.

Get digital and print subscriptions to Clay Shooter magazine here

Find out where to buy it here (call ahead to check stock!)

Don’t forget to check out the Clay Shooter playlist on our new channel – Shooting & Country TV - for great clay shooting videos, and more to come!

What’s inside the May issue?

* Cartridge prices - why have they increassed?

* Clay disciplines - looking at the numbers to see what’s hot and what’s not

* Gun test - Caesar Guerini Invictus III Ascent Sporter

* Interview - Aaron Heading talks Tokyo 2021

Most Read

  1. 1 Yildiz Pro Black Sporter - test & review
  2. 2 Beretta 687 Silver Pigeon III - test & review
  3. 3 BERETTA 694 SPORTING - TEST & REVIEW
  1. 4 Beretta 694 Trap - test & review
  2. 5 BROWNING B725 SPORTER - test & review
  3. 6 BERETTA A400 XTREME PLUS - test & review
  4. 7 Beretta 868E Evo - detailed test and review
  5. 8 How to proof your gun for steel shot
  6. 9 ZOLI Z SPORT HR 11 - test and review
  7. 10 Extra sim game days released at Great Tew Estate!

* Factory tour - Behind the scenes at Teague Precision Chokes

* Calendar - what to look forward to in 2021

Plus... ask the experts, products, technique, psychology and more!

Don't Miss

Which shooting events and competitions are on in 2021?

2021 shooting events: the best clay competition, fairs & shows in 2021

Imogen Bole

person
BREDA ZENITH SPORTER SHOTGUN

Breda Zenith Sporter - test & review

Emily Damment

person
gundog training june

Gundog training - distance handling & the stop whistle

Rebecca Green

person
BROWNING B725 SPORTER NEW 2020

Browning

New Browning B725 Sporter - test & review

Emily Damment

person