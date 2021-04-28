Clay Shooter magazine May issue - on sale 28th April

Published: 10:24 AM April 28, 2021 Updated: 6:30 PM May 25, 2021

Where can I get the next issue of Clay Shooter magazine? Find out where to buy, where to get subscriptions and what's inside our first post-covid issue! - Credit: Archant

When is the May issue of Clay Shooter on sale? Find out when you can get it, where, and what’s inside!

When is the May issue of Clay Shooter magazine one sale? - Credit: Archant

The May issue of Clay Shooter magazine is on sale 28th April.

Get digital and print subscriptions to Clay Shooter magazine here

Find out where to buy it here (call ahead to check stock!)

Don’t forget to check out the Clay Shooter playlist on our new channel – Shooting & Country TV - for great clay shooting videos, and more to come!

What’s inside the May issue?

* Cartridge prices - why have they increassed?

* Clay disciplines - looking at the numbers to see what’s hot and what’s not

* Gun test - Caesar Guerini Invictus III Ascent Sporter

* Interview - Aaron Heading talks Tokyo 2021

* Factory tour - Behind the scenes at Teague Precision Chokes

* Calendar - what to look forward to in 2021

Plus... ask the experts, products, technique, psychology and more!