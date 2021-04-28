Clay Shooter magazine May issue - on sale 28th April
- Credit: Archant
When is the May issue of Clay Shooter on sale? Find out when you can get it, where, and what’s inside!
The May issue of Clay Shooter magazine is on sale 28th April.
Get digital and print subscriptions to Clay Shooter magazine here
Find out where to buy it here (call ahead to check stock!)
Don’t forget to check out the Clay Shooter playlist on our new channel – Shooting & Country TV - for great clay shooting videos, and more to come!
What’s inside the May issue?
* Cartridge prices - why have they increassed?
* Clay disciplines - looking at the numbers to see what’s hot and what’s not
* Gun test - Caesar Guerini Invictus III Ascent Sporter
* Interview - Aaron Heading talks Tokyo 2021
Most Read
- 1 Yildiz Pro Black Sporter - test & review
- 2 Beretta 687 Silver Pigeon III - test & review
- 3 BERETTA 694 SPORTING - TEST & REVIEW
* Factory tour - Behind the scenes at Teague Precision Chokes
* Calendar - what to look forward to in 2021
Plus... ask the experts, products, technique, psychology and more!