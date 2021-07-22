Video Kit Tests Shooting Gundogs Subscribe
Sporting Shooter > News

Clay Shooter magazine August issue - out 28th July

person

Emily Damment

Published: 1:05 PM July 22, 2021   
clay shooter magazine august front cover

The August issue of Clay Shooter magazine is available free from your local ground or gunshop from 28th July. It is also available to buy in selected stores, or grab yourself a subscription and never miss an issue! - Credit: Archant

Find out when you can get your hands on the latest issue of Clay Shooter magazine, where to get print/digital subscriptions, and what’s inside! 

The August issue of Clay Shooter magazine is on available to pick up free from your local ground or gunshop from July 28th, or to purchase in selected stores. 
Get digital and print subscriptions to Clay Shooter magazine  here

Find out where to buy it here (call ahead to check stock!)  

Don’t forget to check out the Clay Shooter playlist on our new channel – Shooting & Country TV - for great clay shooting videos, and more to come!

Inside the August issue

  • Gun test: Webley & Scott 912XS. A brilliant, affordable entry-level competition gun
  • Reports: British Shooting Shotgun Series round 1, and Beretta World Sporting
  • Cartridge discussion pages: Deconstructing a cartridge to explain exactly how they work
  • Olympic Skeet: Exploring why participation is low, and why you should try this fun, fast-paced discipline
  • Gunmaking apprenticeships: How one small, traditional gunmaker is getting on with the newest recruit, and what an apprenticeship in this industry is like
  •  Fiocchi triple test: 4HV Sporting, Fiocchi Official 24g and Official Rossa 24g Trap
  • Plus: Technique with a dazzling newcomer, sports psychology, products and news!
United Kingdom

Don't Miss

Beretta 694 Sporting - test and review

Beretta

BERETTA 694 SPORTING - TEST & REVIEW

Emily Damment

person
spaniel puppy

Running riot: breeders are selling gundogs to the wrong homes

Ryan Kay

Logo Icon
Caesar Guerini Invictus III Ascent Sporter - test & review by Drennan Kenderdine

Caesar Guerini Invictus III Ascent Sporter - test & review

Emily Damment

person
The NEW Beretta 687 Silver Pigeon III

Beretta

Gun test: new Beretta 687 Silver Pigeon III Sporting

Drennan Kenderdine

Logo Icon