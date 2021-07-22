Clay Shooter magazine August issue - out 28th July
Published: 1:05 PM July 22, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Find out when you can get your hands on the latest issue of Clay Shooter magazine, where to get print/digital subscriptions, and what’s inside!
The August issue of Clay Shooter magazine is on available to pick up free from your local ground or gunshop from July 28th, or to purchase in selected stores.
Inside the August issue
- Gun test: Webley & Scott 912XS. A brilliant, affordable entry-level competition gun
- Reports: British Shooting Shotgun Series round 1, and Beretta World Sporting
- Cartridge discussion pages: Deconstructing a cartridge to explain exactly how they work
- Olympic Skeet: Exploring why participation is low, and why you should try this fun, fast-paced discipline
- Gunmaking apprenticeships: How one small, traditional gunmaker is getting on with the newest recruit, and what an apprenticeship in this industry is like
- Fiocchi triple test: 4HV Sporting, Fiocchi Official 24g and Official Rossa 24g Trap
- Plus: Technique with a dazzling newcomer, sports psychology, products and news!