BGA raise over £3k and counting for Gamekeepers' Welfare Trust

The British Game Assurance team have achieved the Three Peaks Challenge, raising funds to support the Gamekeepers’ Welfare Trust

Twenty-four hours after setting off to climb Ben Nevis, the British Game Assurance (BGA) team completed the Three Peaks Challenge at the top of Snowdon. It was a very challenging journey, hindered by accidents and animals on the road, causing late night climbs with low visibility. Mass erosion of the paths of Snowdon due to over-use also put the team to the test on the final peak.

The BGA team persisted in order to raise essential funds for the Gamekeepers’ Welfare Trust – Year of the Gamekeeper. The team have so far raised £3,435.

Head of Operations, Louisa Clutterbuck, who completed the challenge said: “Growing up we had a friend who was the local keeper who sadly lost his life to suicide; if he had known about the GWT then this may have been prevented.

"The three peaks challenge was the most difficult undertaking I have ever completed, testing you mentally and physically. All of this was worth it to raise funds for the GWT who are going to be needed more than ever this coming season.

"It is so important that each member of the shooting community looks after each other, and the Gamekeepers’ Welfare Trust is integral in this.”

The Gamekeepers’ Welfare Trust exists to support gamekeepers, stalkers and ghillies, and their dependents past and present. They provide financial grants for gamekeepers, stalkers and ghillies and their families in times of hardship, ill health and retirement. The helpline is a key part of the service providing a confidential listening service with information and support on a wide variety of issues including health, retirement, redundancy, housing and employment issues.

The Year of the Gamekeeper is a multi-organisational initiative which aims to raise the profile of gamekeepers, and to celebrate their unique position as custodians of the countryside. It also aims to support and sustain the future of the Gamekeepers’ Welfare Trust. The initiative seeks to raise £222,000 by the end of next year, through encouraging every gamekeeper and member of the shooting community to do one thing in 2022 to raise funds for the GWT.

If you would like to donate, please do so here: British Game Assurance (BGA) is fundraising for Gamekeepers' Welfare Trust (justgiving.com)