Amber Hill tests positive for Covid and will miss Tokyo

Published: 1:19 PM July 21, 2021

Amber Hill will not be able to attend the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid 19 - Credit: Eley Hawk

The devastating news that Olympic hopeful Amber Hill has tested positive for Covid and will not be able to attend the Olympic Games in Tokyo has just broken.

Amber was scheduled to shoot on Sunday and Monday but must now isolate at home as per Government guidelines.

No shooter will take her place for team Great Britain to shoot in the Olympic Skeet event.

Speaking to the New Milford Spectrum, Amber said: "There are no words to describe how I'm feeling right now."

Our hearts and well-wishes go out to this monumentally talented young woman. We can only imagine how devastated she is.