Top 10 things to do & see at The Northern Shooting Show 2022!

Are you heading to this year's Northern Shooting Show? Check out our list of the top 10 things to see and do during your visit...

Need to know!

Where: The Yorkshire Event Centre, Harrogate, HG2 8NZ

When: Friday 7 and Saturday 8 May 2022

Ticket Prices

Adult tickets: £15 in advance for one day or £29 for two days (BASC members receive complimentary entry)

Child tickets: (aged 15 and under) go free thanks to BASC

Parking: parking is free and car parks open at 6.45am

Website and Box Office: www.northernshootingshow.co.uk

Now under new management, The Northern Shooting Show is gearing up to welcome a record number of visitors this spring following last year’s covid cancellation. Organisers have reported a spike in advance ticket sales as the shooting community look forward to the revamped show.

The two-day event, which is being held on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 May at Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate, will offer 20,000 visitors from all over the country the opportunity to try a myriad of shooting-related activities including shotguns, airsoft, airguns and metal target shooting with rifles. Plus there’s a dedicated area for gundog demos and gamekeeper networking, as well as a new Hunt & Hall Ladies’ Lounge.

Held both inside and outside, the annual event showcases wares from hundreds of exhibitors from all over the world that provide visitors with a unique shopping event that covers everything from country lifestyle to technical shooting gear.

With free parking for all attendees and free entry for children courtesy of BASC, it makes an affordable day out for families and groups too.

There are fun activities on offer for the whole family - Credit: Tweed Media

The Gamebore Cartridges clay line

Head to the clay line to try clay shooting for the first time, hone your skills, check out the latest new shotguns on from leading manufacturers or take part in a competition. Gamebore sponsors this year’s clay line which also plays host to representatives from BASC and CPSA, who will both host have-a-go stands. Plus Starshot Shooting will be bringing their huge 30 feet half-circle target that’s a bit like skeet shooting. The Airsoft Experience

If airsoft is your passion, or you would like to learn more about this fun and fast-paced simulated gun combat game, make sure you head to the Airsoft Experience. Have-a-go at airsoft for the first time, browse the latest equipment and accessories and chat to experts from local clubs and organisations to learn more about this tactical, fast-paced sport. The Gundog Field

Always a popular attraction for visitors, the Gundog Field will play host to both demonstration and competitions throughout the weekend. Hosted by gundog trainer Darren Kirk, the area will include a gundog clinic where visitors have the chance to chat to trainers about any challenges and behavioural issues with their dog. There’s also gundog scurries (including a junior division), working tests and long retrieves for visitors to take part in. All Things Airguns

With both air rifles and pistols to try and experts on hand to answer all your questions, this is a must-see attraction. Expect leading airgun brands like Air Arms and Weihrauch, show specials and deals and a fantastic atmosphere in this zone. There’s also the chance to ‘try before you buy’ thanks to the airgun sector of the outdoor ‘have a go’ zone. The Rifle Zone

Whether you’re into stalking, target shooting or vermin control, the Rifle Zone is a melting pot for all rifle disciplines with a unique opportunity to check out the vast array of rifles from specialist manufacturers like Blaser and Sauer along with some of the best custom builders in the country. As well as the rifles themselves you can take in reloading demonstrations and browse a massive array of ammunition and reloading equipment. The Hunter Field Target Championships

The annual HFT Championship is set to take place in woodland close to the main entrance with 30 knock-down steel targets on grass banks. On the Saturday visitors aged nine and older can try their hand at shooting the targets using .177 air rifles, then on the Sunday the competition itself takes place at 09:30 and 12:30. It’s set to attract hundreds of entrants with Vortex Optics gifting a Vortex scope for the overall winner, another scope as a prize for the free raffle and Vortex caps free to every Junior class shooter. To compete you just need your own rifle and entry to the competition is free. The Yorkshire Auctioneer

TV presenter and popular auctioneer Angus Ashworth will be working with Ryedale Auctioneers to value guns at this year’s event. Also known as The Yorkshire Auctioneer, Angus has been a regular expert on the much-loved daytime TV shows Antiques Road Trip and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip. The NGO Gamekeepers’ Row

Sponsored once again by the National Gamekeepers’ Organisation (NGO), Gamekeepers’ Row reflects the rich shooting and fieldsports heritage of the Yorkshire area and offers visitors the chance to learn more about gamekeeping and how it is vital for the upkeep of the countryside and conservation. Join members of the NGO for a cup of tea and learn more about their profession as well as chatting to representatives from the National Organisation of Beaters & Pickers Up and The Gamekeepers Welfare Trust. The Bushcraft Area

Perfect for allowing kids to let off some steam and for adults to learn something new, the Bushcraft area shares a range of outdoor, hunting and survival skills aimed at helping people survive and thrive in the natural environment. Daily shows in the Bushcraft Area include pigeon and crow shooting, wildfowling and game calling. Hunt & Hall Ladies Lounge

New for 2022 is the Ladies Lounge, sponsored by new British clothing brand Hunt & Hall. Visitors can enjoy fizz and canapés and chat to members of shooting group Country Girls UK and find out more about women’s shooting events and competitions. Hunt & Hall was founded by celebrity stylist Natalie Harper Howell and is the home of stylish country clothing with an equestrian edge. Visitors to the Ladies Lounge will be able to meet Natalie and her models and try on and buy the brand’s designs.