Watch: Caesar Guerini Summit Ascent Allsport test

Drennan Kenderdine conducts an in-depth test and review of the Caesar Guerini Summit Ascent Allsport shotgun

In this episode of Shooting & Country TV, gun tester, coach and Clay Shooter contributor Drennan Kenderdine reviews the Caesar Guerini Summit Ascent Allsport, putting it through its paces at Oakedge Shooting Ground in Staffordshire.

Drennan shows you everything you could possibly want to know about a gun prior to purchase, including the case the gun comes in, how to put it together, what accessories come with the Summit Ascent, how to best utilise them, and of course, most importantly, what is the Caesar Guerini Summit Ascent Allsport like to shoot!?

Using a range of cartridge brands and weights, Drennan demonstrates what the gun can do on a variety of Sporting clay targets at Oakedge.

The full, technical review can be read in the April 2022 issue of Clay Shooter magazine, which will be available to pick up free in clay grounds and gun shops from March 23.

Caesar Guerini Summit Ascent Allsport (RRP: £3,595)

Cens Digital Custom-fit electronic earplugs

Filmed at Oakedge Shooting Ground