Watch: Beretta A400 Xcel Sporting test & review

Video

Drennan Kenderdine reviews the Beretta A400 Xcel Sporting semi automatic shotgun, putting it through it's paces with a range of cartridge weights and manufacturers - Credit: Archant

Drennan puts this smart semi-automatic shotgun through its paces at Oakedge Shooting Ground in Staffordshire, starting off by showing you exactly how to put the A400 Xcel together - very useful if you're new to semi-auto guns - and explains what the gun comes with, before taking it onto the ground and demonstrating how it performs.

Being a semi-auto, he then puts a range of cartridges of different weights through the gun to ensure it cycles everything without a hitch, before shooting it on a selection of different clay targets to see how it handles.

The full, technical review with more detail can be read in the first 2022 issue of Clay Shooter magazine, which will be available to pick up free in clay grounds and gun shops from February 23rd.

UK distributer for Beretta: GMK Ltd

Beretta A400 Xcel Sporting grey/ATS: £1,900 (without Kick-Off Stock), £1,950 (with Kick-Off stock)