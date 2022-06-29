Gun test: EGE Arms 350 12-bore semi-auto

Mike Yardley gets to grips with a functional yet impressive steel shot-friendly contender from EGE Arms, which has been modelled along the lines of the legendary Benelli M Series

A plain Jane with a black synthetic stock - Credit: Mike Yardley

This gun test looks at a Turkish EGE semi-auto imported by ASI of Snape better known for bringing in AyA and Rizzini guns. The model under our spotlight is an EG 350. It is especially interesting because it is an inertia-operated gun like a Benelli from which it evidently draws much inspiration. The EG 350 has a stable-mate – the EG230 – which is a gas operated gun. Before considering the merits of the two systems, let’s have a brief run down of the test 350.

It’s a ‘plain Jane’ model with black plastic stock and no bells and whistles. It weighs in at 6.9lb with 28" multi-choked barrels chambered for 3" loads. It is steel-shot-friendly and supplied with three chokes tubes. The sighting rib is 8mm wide, ventilated, and equipped with a red rod translucent bead sight. All standard stuff, but well presented.

The satin-finished receiver – which has a pleasantly streamlined profile much like a Beretta 300 series, or, indeed, an M Series Benelli – appears too anodised and is only decorated with the company name and logo. I’ve no problems with any of this. I prefer workhorse guns not to be blinged up.

The stock of the 350 is well done too, if a little short at 14¼" for length of pull. The basic shape is fine. I liked the grip as well, which is well-sized, quite tightly radiused, and provides good purchase without a palm swell. The comb is a little low – as is often the case with Turkish guns – measuring up at 19/16" to the front relative to rib axis and almost 2½" to the rear.

The fore-end is of the shorter style made possible by the inertia mechanism, and, again, well-shaped. It drops slightly relative to the magazine tube rearwards and offers better purchase because of it (Benelli do much the same thing with the M2).

Overall, you have to say that these Turkish guns have improved hugely in recent years. The only criticism I would make, other than the comb height as previously noted, is that the trigger pull might be tweaked. The presentation of the gun is excellent at the price point, with neat engineering and good finish.

The real test, though, must be the test of time. The great thing about Berettas and Benellis, Brownings and Winchesters, is that they are virtually indestructible with moderate care, sometimes even with outright abuse. Nevertheless, the Turkish guns seem to have closed the gap with European and US manufacture now which is quite an achievement.

The un is inertia operated, like a Benelli - Credit: Mike Yardley

Gas versus recoil

Gas- and inertia-operated shotguns are essentially improved pump actions where ‘the works’ are cycled either by gas bled from the barrels – a system perfected for battle rifles in WWII and later applied to sporting shotguns – or recoil energy. Browning’s famous A5 introduced circa 1900 was the first successful inertia-operated design. It employed a ‘long recoil’ system where the whole barrel assembly moved rearwards about 3" on firing.

Post WWII, Browning’s son Val also developed a short recoil gun, similar in concept but with only 0.5" of movement. It was not a great commercial success. Light recoiling, gas operated guns became popular in this era with Remington's 1100 and Beretta’s brilliant 300s leading the way. Benelli came out with their improved inertia design circa 1970. Early Benellis did not have a rotating bolt-head, but this arrived with the M1 in the mid-1980s and has been much imitated.

When Beretta acquired Benelli, they adopted the rotating bolt-head in some of their Magnum gas guns. Earlier Benelli inertia-action guns, the SL80 and 121, did not employ a rotating bolt, as noted. I like both the Benelli inertia systems (and the Beretta gas guns, for that matter). This type of mechanism is also seen in the discontinued Beretta ES100, not to mention the outstanding Breda Ermes 2000, which is one of my favourite repeaters.



The trigger assembly is attached to a polymer chassis that slots into the aluminium receiver - Credit: Mike Yardley

Technical

The EGE test gun utilises a Benelli-like rotating bolt-head, as noted, attached to the main body of the bolt by means of a short, stiff, spring. The key concept in this type of inertia operation is that recoil energy compresses this spring on firing, but it does not unlock and begin the cycling process of the action until it is at full compression. In the meantime, the bolt-head engages into the barrel in the manner of a rifle bolt, but is

only locked at the moment the gun is fired.

To complete cycling, there is a hinged ‘rat’s tail’ to the rear of the bolt that compresses a tubed spring in the butt (some autos use larger coil springs around the mag tube). This provides the forward impulsion to load a fresh cartridge after the gun is fired and the first shell ejected.

The trigger assembly of the 350 is attached to a polymer chassis that slots into the aluminium receiver and is retained by a single large through-pin. Many modern repeaters have dispensed with metal for this component.

The fore-end is of the shorter style made possible by the inertia mechanism, and, again, well-shaped - Credit: Mike Yardley

Shooting Impressions

Cutting to the chase, I was pleasantly surprised by the 350. It shot well and functioned reliably on 28g Lyalvale test ammo. I had no malfunctions and hit all the easier birds on the Skeet layout routinely used for testing. I missed a couple of longer crossers because the trigger was heavy. Once I’d adapted to this by using the first joint crease rather than the pad of my finger there were no issues.

The low comb didn’t effect me much. What was notable was the lack of unpleasant recoil. Inertia guns can seem to kick more, but not this one. These Turkish repeaters have come a long way. This was significantly better than some previously tested. The gun had no real vices – the trigger pull might be easily addressed. The general design was sound, and the bottom line is very reasonable. Inertia guns are easy to clean, too. In summary, the 350 offers a lot of bang for the buck. It will appeal to keepers and anyone else who needs a reliable, low-maintenance, workhorse without shelling out fortunes.

We Like

The price

The inertia mechanism

The sound design and engineering

We Don’t Like

The heavy trigger pull

The comb is a bit low

The stock could be longer

Tech specs

Make: EGE

Model: EG350

Bore: 12

Chamber: 3”(76mm)

Barrel: 28” (- option)

Chokes: multi

Rib: 8mm ventilated

Weight: 6.9lbs approx

RRP: under £500

Thanks to Lyalvale Express for the cartridges used in this test.