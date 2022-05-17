4 of the best: semi-auto shotguns reviewed in 2022!
- Credit: Mike Yardley
We list 4 of the best semi-automatic shotguns reviewed by our skilled gun testers in 2022; find options for clay shooting, pigeon shooting and wildfowling!
Beretta A400 Xcel Sporting (gas operated)
Good for: Clay shooting and field use if required
Main features: new competition shell carrier makes loading easy and quick; cycled every shell faultlessly from 21g up to 28g; 3 year warranty; different thickness recoil pads can be inserted (separate purchase) to change the length of the stock; 3" chambers
Price: £1,900
Franchi Affinity Elite 3.5 (inertia operated)
Good for: Wildfowling
Main features: 3 ½” chambered and stell proofed; synthetic stock and corrosion-resistant Cerakoted barrel and receiver; shim kit which allows for changes to drop and cast; light at 7lb
Price: £1,000
Mossberg 590 Mariner (pump-action)
Good for: Wildfowling and pigeon shooting
Main features: Well balanced with the short barrel; top-mounted sliding safety; weight-saving forged aluminium receiver housing; weatherproofed model with anodised alloy action, synthetic stock, and Cerakote barrel finish
Price: £840
Breda 930i Sporting (inertia operated)
Good for: Clay shooting (proofed for steel, so could double as wildfowling gun)
Main features: Smart, modern styling; adjustable wooden stock; extended bolt handle; pointable and low felt recoil; proofed for high performance steel
Price: £1,760
