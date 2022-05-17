4 of the best: semi-auto shotguns reviewed in 2022!

Whether you like inertia operation, gas or pump-action; are in the market for a clay gun, a pigeon gun or a wildfowling tool... you have an option among these four excellent semi-autos - Credit: Mike Yardley

We list 4 of the best semi-automatic shotguns reviewed by our skilled gun testers in 2022; find options for clay shooting, pigeon shooting and wildfowling!

Beretta A400 Xcel Sporting (gas operated)

Good for: Clay shooting and field use if required

Main features: new competition shell carrier makes loading easy and quick; cycled every shell faultlessly from 21g up to 28g; 3 year warranty; different thickness recoil pads can be inserted (separate purchase) to change the length of the stock; 3" chambers

Price: £1,900

The Beretta A400 Xcel Sporting is great for clay shooting - Credit: Archant

Franchi Affinity Elite 3.5 (inertia operated)

Good for: Wildfowling

Main features: 3 ½” chambered and stell proofed; synthetic stock and corrosion-resistant Cerakoted barrel and receiver; shim kit which allows for changes to drop and cast; light at 7lb

Price: £1,000

The Franchi Affinity is made for wildfowling! - Credit: Mike Yardley

Mossberg 590 Mariner (pump-action)

Good for: Wildfowling and pigeon shooting

Main features: Well balanced with the short barrel; top-mounted sliding safety; weight-saving forged aluminium receiver housing; weatherproofed model with anodised alloy action, synthetic stock, and Cerakote barrel finish

Price: £840

The Mossberg Mariner will take you from the foreshore to the pigeon hide - Credit: Mike Yardley

Breda 930i Sporting (inertia operated)

Good for: Clay shooting (proofed for steel, so could double as wildfowling gun)

Main features: Smart, modern styling; adjustable wooden stock; extended bolt handle; pointable and low felt recoil; proofed for high performance steel

Price: £1,760

