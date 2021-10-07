Does CBD work for arthritis in dogs?

Published: 10:26 AM October 7, 2021

Will CBD help my old dog with his stiff joints and arthtiris? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Is CBD oil all its cracked up to be? Will it help my old dog with arthritis in his joints? Gundog vet Vicky Payne replies...

Q: My 10-year-old Labrador has some arthritis in his joints. A friend suggested I should get him some CBD oil, as it worked well for his mum’s dog. Will this help and how much should I give?

VICKY PAYNE replies: There is a lot of interest in the potential medical uses of CBD (a non-psychoactive compound from the cannabis plants), including pain relief.

Studies in dogs have found that it can be safe and effective, but the dose used in the study is hard (and expensive) to achieve using the products which are available to buy at the moment.

Though all CBD oils sold in the UK are food-supplement-strength oils, the Veterinary Medicines Directorate states that all CBD products are medicines and must only be supplied for use in animals with a veterinary prescription.

CBD products may interact with medicines that your dog is taking, so I would advise speaking to a vet who can guide you through all the supplement, herbal and conventional treatment options.