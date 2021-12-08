What's causing my dog to cough?

Kennel cough can be more severe in older dogs, and they are also more likely to experience age-related kidney problems - be sure to monitor your old friend closely! - Credit: Nick Ridley

While all dog owners have heard of the so-called ‘kennel cough’, there are many other causes of coughing in dogs, as veterinarian Vicky Payne explains

The relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions in the summer led to an outbreak of coughing in veterinary practices across the UK – but it wasn’t veterinary staff catching Covid, it was dogs catching kennel cough. The outbreaks were thought to be caused by a combination of dogs mixing again and dogs having missed their kennel cough vaccinations.

Kennel cough

Vets are now being encouraged to refer to kennel cough as ‘canine infectious respiratory disease complex’ (CIRDC) to help owners understand that there are many different agents which can cause the symptoms and that any dog that goes to ‘doggy places’ can catch it, not just those visiting kennels.

The most widespread symptom is a hacking cough, but dogs can vary from bright to lethargic, may or may not lose their appetite, and can have additional symptoms such as sneezing and a runny nose. The most common cause of CIRDC are bordatella bronchiseptica and canine parainfluenza, and there are effective vaccines against both these agents.

Vaccination should be given three weeks before mixing with other dogs, and then every 12 months. Although vaccination is effective against bordatella and parainfluenza, it won’t prevent the many other causes of CIRDC. However, in an outbreak, vaccinated dogs are usually unaffected or have mild symptoms.

Dogs with mild CIRDC do not always need veterinary care. With a warm environment, soft food, and dog-safe anti-inflammatories, most recover uneventfully. You should see your vet if a cough persists for over two weeks or if the dog is otherwise unwell. CIRDC can be more dangerous for old dogs, puppies, dogs with heart or lung disease, and breeding bitches. If you do book an appointment at your vet, it is best to leave the dog in your vehicle until the vet is ready to avoid spreading the infection to other patients.

Other causes of coughing in dogs

Although CIRDC is the most common cause of coughing we see in practice, there are other potentially serious coughs. These include: