Watch: how to train the memory retrieve in 4 stages

Andy first demonstrates a memory retrieve with an established dog, then breaks it down into four easy stages for a young Labrador puppy - Credit: Archant

In this video, Andy Brown of Cotswold Gundogs explains how to teach a young gundog the memory retrieve in four simple stages

In the first episode of our new series, Gundog Puppy Training on Shooting & Country TV, Andy Brown of Cotswold Gundogs shows us how to train the memory retrieve to a young dog by breaking the exercise down into four simple stages.

Andy first demonstrates what a memory retrieve is with a slightly more established dog, and then brings out Otis the young Labrador to break the exercise down into more manageable chunks so the puppy can work its way up to the full exercise.

This series is aimed at anyone who owns a gundog or young dog that they wish to work in the field as a picker-up or a beating dog.

